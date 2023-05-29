Home » “More long-lived than Ataturk, he will impose greater controls on the media and universities”, the interview with the Turkish-American analyst Akyol
World

“More long-lived than Ataturk, he will impose greater controls on the media and universities”, the interview with the Turkish-American analyst Akyol

by admin
“More long-lived than Ataturk, he will impose greater controls on the media and universities”, the interview with the Turkish-American analyst Akyol

No surprises, but a strong concern for what’s to come. Mustafa Akyol is one of the leading experts on Turkey globally: senior fellow al Cato Institute of Washington, in the foreground in the debates on his country at the Cnn as well as on Foreign Policy e Foreign Affairsin recent days he had described in an article on Washington Post the exact scenario that occurred last night when the polls closed.

See also  Coronavirus in the world: Pfizer is ready for the authorization of the third dose of the vaccine against the Delta variant

You may also like

Željko Raljić at the head of GO SDS...

Laszlo Đere lost at Roland Garros to Rubljov...

Indian officials have been suspended pending investigation to...

Putin sent a letter to Erdogan | Info

Elections in Terni, the first day of the...

A tornado capsizes a boat with 23 tourists...

MUP RS tactical exercise Turjak 2023 | Info

Chinese representative: China firmly opposes Japan’s unilateral decision...

The turnout in Sicily remains low, at 7pm...

mondo na rolan garos | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy