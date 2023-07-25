by palermotoday.it – ​​46 seconds ago

“There are still small outbreaks but the situation is under control”. This is what Rap reports, which has been working non-stop since yesterday to put out the fire that broke out in the fourth tank in Bellolampo. The company is employing 12 trucks to transport the land (read the article).

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “More outbreaks in the Bellolampo landfill appeared 46 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)\?(?=&|$)|\?\?/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

