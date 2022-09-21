China News Service, September 20. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, in the next three days, there will be more precipitation in the southwest, and there will be moderate to heavy rain in Sichuan, Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, northern and western Guizhou, etc.; Affected by the cold air, most areas north of the Huaihe River will experience northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 5 from north to south, with gusts of magnitude 6 to 8, and gusts of magnitude 9 in central and eastern Inner Mongolia.

Rainy weather in Southwest China

In the next three days, there will be more precipitation in the southwest, and there will be moderate to heavy rains in Sichuan, Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, northern and western Guizhou, and there will be heavy rains in places such as the northeastern Sichuan Basin.

From the 26th to the 28th, there was a light to moderate rain process from west to east in the eastern part of Northwest China, the western and southern parts of North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, and the eastern part of Southwest China, and there were local heavy to heavy rains.

Cold air will affect northern China

From the 22nd to the 23rd, affected by the cold air, most areas north of the Huaihe River will experience northerly winds of magnitude 4-5 from north to south, with gusts of magnitude 6 to 8, and gusts of magnitude 9 in central and eastern Inner Mongolia; central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Gansu In the eastern part, central and northern Shaanxi, and parts of northern China, northeast China, and Huanghuai, the temperature dropped by 4-8 °C, and the local temperature dropped by about 10 °C; there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in eastern and northeastern Inner Mongolia.

The high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places tends to weaken

From the 20th, the intensity and scope of high-temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places will be significantly weakened, but during the day on the 20th, the daily maximum temperature in parts of southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and other places will still be 35~37 ℃ .

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 20 to 08:00 on September 21, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Shaanxi, southern and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, western and northern Yunnan, central and western Guizhou, southern Jiangnan, and Hainan Island, among which the northeastern Sichuan Basin There are local torrential rains (50-80 mm) in other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia and northern Heilongjiang.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 20 – 08:00 on 21st)

From 08:00 on September 21 to 08:00 on September 22, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Tibet, central and southern Sichuan, central and southern Chongqing, western and northern Yunnan, northern Guizhou, the southern coast of Guangxi, the southern and western coasts of Guangxi, and Hainan Island. , Among them, there are local torrential rains (50-70 mm) in the coastal areas of the south, east and west of Guangdong. There are 4-5 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia and other places.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 21 – 08:00 on 22nd)

From 08:00 on September 22 to 08:00 on September 23, southeastern Inner Mongolia, western and southern Northeast China, northeastern Hebei, and parts of eastern Tibet, western and southern Sichuan, central and southern Chongqing, central and northern Yunnan, western and northern Guizhou, etc. There are moderate to heavy rains. Among them, there are heavy rains (50-70 mm) in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, and central and northern Liaoning. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, western Northeast China and other places.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 22 – 08:00 on 23rd)