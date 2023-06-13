Home » – “More security and legality for Palermo”, procession of residents and merchants of the center
– “More security and legality for Palermo”, procession of residents and merchants of the center

– “More security and legality for Palermo”, procession of residents and merchants of the center

Parade in the afternoon of residents and merchants of the historic center of Palermo to ask for more security and legality for the city after the numerous episodes of thefts and violence as well as the wild nightlife. Organizing the event…

