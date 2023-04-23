More than 100 citizens’ groups in South Korea criticized the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea in front of the Japanese consulate: they don’t want nuclear radiation fish on the table-Original-Overseas Network

South Korean civic groups marched on the streets holding banners saying “We don’t want to eat Fukushima nuclear radiation fish” (screenshot of social media)

Overseas Network, April 22nd According to South Korea’s “Hankyoreh” report on the 21st, 164 civic groups from Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongsangnam-do held a public meeting on the streets of Busan on the 20th, angrily criticizing the Japanese government’s decision to release the Fukushima nuclear sewage containing deadly radioactive substances. discharge into the ocean.

At 2:40 p.m. on the 20th, the participants of the town hall held a sign against the discharge of nuclear sewage and paraded through the streets. They came to the Japanese Consulate in South Korea and threw paper planes into the consulate, with Korean, Japanese and English written on it. Slogans against the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea written in Chinese. Citizens also wanted to hand over protest documents to the Japanese Consulate in South Korea, but were stopped by the police. The police and civic groups tangled for 20 minutes on the road in front of the consulate. The police later stated that the Japanese consulate had applied for institutional protection, and the Japanese side refused to accept the protest documents. The paper airplanes and protest documents thrown in would also be classified as ordinary garbage. .

The chairman of a fishery association in Sinam Village, Gijang-gun, Busan City has been engaged in seafood fishing for 60 years. He believes that everyone must unite and fight to prevent the Japanese government from discharging nuclear sewage into the sea, because once it is discharged into the sea, it will not only benefit the fishery industry Those who bring obstacles, “all who eat will suffer.”

Another person who participated in the citizen meeting pointed out that the Fukushima nuclear sewage contains a large amount of radioactive substances leaked during the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant explosion in 2011. After being discharged into the Pacific Ocean, the half-life is estimated to be as long as tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of years. These nuclear radioactive materials will eventually flow into the coastal waters of the Korean Peninsula with the current. “We don’t want seafood like fish or table salt with radioactive substances on the table.”(Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

Editors in charge: Wang Shanning, Zhang Rongyao