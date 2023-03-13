Home World More than 100 people have been arrested in Iran over cases of poisoning schoolgirls
World

More than 100 people have been arrested in Iran over cases of poisoning schoolgirls

by admin
More than 100 people have been arrested in Iran over cases of poisoning schoolgirls

The Interior Ministry of Iran he announced whereas more than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the numerous cases of poisoning of female students which have occurred in the country in recent months. Among those arrested, the ministry said, there would be both people who had the sole objective of preventing women from going to school, and people who more generally wanted to “create a climate of fear among female students and the population”. The ministry said that investigations are continuing and that it is trying to understand if those arrested are linked to any terrorist group.

In recent months, about 200 girls and boys from four cities in Iran had experienced health problems after going to school, with symptoms such as nausea, headache, cough, breathing difficulties, palpitations and acute drowsiness; in dozens of cases short stays in hospital were necessary. Local media had speculated that the girls had been poisoned by movements of religious extremists, probably inspired by the policies of the Afghan Taliban, which in recent months have banned access to schools for girls and boys.

– Read also: Saudi Arabia and Iran have re-established diplomatic relations

See also  Based on the great changes in the new era, solidly promote common prosperity-Theory-中工网

You may also like

Governor of Oklahoma refuses to accept “poisonous train”...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday...

Band of robbers took away the entire Postamat...

“Brotherhood, tears and smiles.” Three words for the...

Everything that happened at the Oscars 2023 –...

News Udinese – Does the rejection start? /...

Udinese – Cannavaro shocking news: “Carnival wanted Kim...

Casemiro received a red card, everyone laughs at...

Air Serbia launches a flight from Kraljevo to...

Link “Waiting for the Answer” album review (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy