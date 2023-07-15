More than 100 people have died from the rainy season in Asia

In this period in East Asia there are always heavy rainfalls and floods due to the rainy season, but this year the consequences of this natural phenomenon are particularly intense and since the beginning of the month more than one hundred people have died between India and Japan due to floods and landslides. Hundreds of thousands of people also had to be evacuated.

Stefan Uhlenbrook of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) commented recent news on Asian floods, recalling that they are especially dangerous for countries with fewer economic resources, where there is a lack of warning mechanisms and defense infrastructures necessary to avoid the worst damage.

On Friday the hardest hit country was South Korea where 24 people died and more than 6,000 were evacuated due to the floods. In the capital Seoul there were interruptions in electricity supplies in about 4,000 homes. Meanwhile, in the north of the country, preparations are being made for the possibility that North Korea releases water from a dam that has caused floods in the past.

In the last two weeks, the most affected by floods were China and India, the country where there have been more deaths due to bad weather. In the Indian capital New Delhi, the subway service had to be closed due to flooding, with a consequent increase in traffic.

As for Japan, there have been significant floods on the island of Kyushu this week, due to rains that the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has described as “unprecedented”: they killed at least 8 people and there are dispersed. More than 420,000 people were evacuated.

Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh was also affected by floods last week, while a tropical cyclone is expected to arrive in the Philippines, which should affect the north-east of the country. Some flights from Manila airport have been cancelled.

Climate change has increased the risk of extreme events such as floods in some parts of the world; broadly speaking it is because due to the higher temperatures the atmosphere retains greater quantities of water. Floods in Pakistan last summer, the intensity of which has been attributed to climate change, killed about 1,700 people. In Pakistani Punjab, 14,000 people living in flooded areas were evacuated this week.

Visited villages beyond Talwar Post relief camp near Ganda Singh Border Kasur to check the rescue operations in the villages surrounded with flood water.

So far more than 14000 people have been evacuated by Rescue 1122 from Punjab flood affected areas.

I must appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/3CkXSRe3Kr — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) July 14, 2023

A phase of “El Niño” has also just begun, that set of atmospheric phenomena which occurs periodically in the Pacific Ocean but influences the climate of a large part of the planet, and which for the countries of south-east Asia involves an increase in the frequency of tropical storms. It has been seven years since there was an “El Niño”, which among other things should contribute to a further increase in global average temperatures.

– Read also: Today we will have to pay attention to the heat in 15 Italian cities

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

