Original title: More than 100 Vietnamese tourists lost contact after entering South Korea, the two governments urgently search for people

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (VNA)

Overseas Network, October 27thAccording to South Korea’s “Chosun Ilbo” on October 27, citing VNA news, more than 100 Vietnamese tourists lost contact after entering South Korea without a visa recently. The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded.

Yangyang International Airport, South Korea (data map)

On October 25, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said that more than 100 Vietnamese citizens entered South Korea for tourism purposes and lost contact after entering the Yangyang International Airport in Gangwon Province. At present, with the assistance of the travel agency, the information of the missing persons is being obtained.

Yangyang International Airport, South Korea (data map)

Le Thi Thu Hang also said that the Vietnamese embassy in South Korea is keeping in touch with the South Korean side, cooperating with the search for citizens, and will take measures to protect citizens if necessary. It will also cooperate with the South Korean side to prevent the missing persons from illegally staying in South Korea. In addition, from now until October 31, 2022, various airlines and travel agencies will suspend taking tourists to Yangyang, Gangwon Province.

Yangyang International Airport, South Korea (data map)

The Chosun Ilbo said that the visa-free entry system at Xiangyang International Airport was implemented in June this year to boost the local economy. Applicable objects include Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and other countries. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

See also  South Korean police continue to investigate data center fire accident, Minister of Science and Technology apologizes again_Kakao_Telecom Service_Power Supply System

