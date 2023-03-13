Home World More than 1,000 immigrants tried to cross the border into the United States: the scene of the confrontation with US law enforcement officers was exposed jqknews
More than 1,000 immigrants tried to cross the border into the United States: the scene of the confrontation with US law enforcement officers was exposed

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-13 15:12

More than 1,000 immigrants tried to cross the border into the United States (screenshot of Fox News video)

Overseas Network, March 13 (Xinhua) According to a Fox News report on March 12, at least 1,000 immigrants flooded onto a bridge in Texas, USA, connecting Mexico and the U.S. territory, trying to enter the United States through the bridge.

The migrants, mostly from Venezuela, continued to flow despite the intervention of U.S. customs agents. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deployed additional personnel to control the situation.

It is reported that in fiscal year 2022, more than 2.3 million immigrants attempted to cross the border into the United States, and it is expected that in fiscal year 2023, the immigration crisis will intensify. In recent years, humanitarian crises related to border immigration issues have frequently occurred in the United States. However, some commentators in the United States said that the political battle between the two parties has made the border an “expensive campaign tool” and illegal immigration has been reduced to a “political pawn.”

