More than 10,000 people evacuated as wildfires in southwestern France continue

On the evening of the 10th local time, the wildfires in the Gironde department in southwestern France were still spreading. According to local authorities, the area of ​​forest fires in Gironde province exceeded 6,200 hectares, and about 10,000 people were evacuated. More than 1,000 firefighters were dispatched to put out the fire, but the fire has not yet been brought under control.

Wildfires in Gironde have also spread to neighboring Landes, where an estimated 2,000 people have been evacuated.

French Prime Minister Borna said on the same day that he would go to the Gironde province with the French interior minister on the 11th to inspect the firefighting work.

(Headquarters reporter Jiang Hua)