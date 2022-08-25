On the morning of August 23, the State Council Information Office held a press conference. Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping, Beijing Deputy Mayor Yang Jinbai and other relevant persons in charge introduced the development of China‘s service trade and the progress of the preparations for the 2022 Service Trade Fair.

The theme of the 2022 CIFTIS is “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Embracing the Future”. It is scheduled to be held at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park from August 31 to September 5, with 6 types of activities set up around the theme.

It is reported that the 2022 Service Trade Fair will continue to be held in a combination of online and offline, of which the total offline exhibition area is 152,000 square meters, an increase of 26,000 square meters over the previous session. In 2022, the theme of “Double Carbon” will be more prominent, Metaverse will be used to build an experience hall and a results release hall, and a new special exhibition on environmental services will be set up to comprehensively display ecological environmental protection, green energy-saving technologies and new applications.

446 Fortune 500 and industry leading companies participated in the exhibition

Since its establishment, the Service Trade Fair has continued to grow and become one of the three major exhibition platforms for my country’s opening to the outside world. At present, the global epidemic is ups and downs, the international environment is uncertain and unstable, and the world economic recovery is fragile and weak. It is of special significance to hold the 2022 CIFTIS as scheduled.

In 2022, the scale of the exhibition and the participation of all parties will be further improved. Yang Jinbai said that in 2022, the Service Trade Fair will add the second phase of the National Convention Center as an exhibition venue, and both the exhibition area and the number of offline exhibitors will exceed the previous one. The exhibition area has increased by 26,000 square meters compared with the previous session, and the annual theme area has doubled to 20,000 square meters. According to reports, as of August 22, there were 1,407 offline exhibitors, 13.8% more than last year, in addition to country, province, region and municipal exhibitions. Among them, there were 446 Fortune 500 and industry leaders.

The level of internationalization and specialization has also been further improved. It is reported that in 2022, the Service Trade Fair will add the Global Service Trade Alliance as an international cooperation agency. 71 countries and international organizations will set up exhibitions in the name of countries or headquarters. Among them, 10 countries will set up exhibitions in the name of countries for the first time. The UAE will serve as the guest country of honor at the 2022 CIFTIS, which will showcase aviation services, financial services, advanced manufacturing, and cultural services around the “diversified economy”. In terms of forum meetings, 7 summit forums, 128 special forums and 5 side events will be held.

Highlight the theme of “Double Carbon” and set up a new special exhibition on environmental services

Focusing on green, low-carbon and sustainable development, the 2022 CIFTIS will highlight green innovation cooperation. Yang Jinbai introduced that in 2022, the Service Trade Fair will set up a new special exhibition on environmental services. Each special exhibition will display new products, new technologies and new application scenarios of global service trade around green innovation.

In 2022, CIFTIS will also hold 24 forums and conferences and promotion and negotiation activities, including the “Global Ecological Sustainable Development Summit Forum”, “2022 China Carbon Neutral Economic Development Forum” and “Climate Economy Summit Forum”, to discuss in-depth global cooperation in green development. the road. In the exhibition area of ​​Shougang Park, the Metaverse Experience Hall and the Achievement Release Hall will be built to focus on displaying cutting-edge technologies and development achievements in emerging fields such as Metaverse content production and scene application.

In 2022, the CIFTIS will continue to set up special exhibitions on financial services, education services, health services, supply chains and business services to fully display various new technologies, new achievements, new business forms and new models. Except for the special exhibition on environmental services, which is located in the second phase of the National Convention Center, the other 8 special exhibitions are still located in the Shougang Park.

The National Convention Center sets up a special area to take stock of the achievements in service trade in the past ten years

At present, the construction of a new development pattern in my country is accelerating. The ten years of the Service Trade Fair is also a decade of rapid development of my country’s service trade. Sheng Qiuping introduced that during the ten years from 2012 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of my country’s knowledge-intensive service imports and exports reached 9.3%, and the proportion increased by 10.3%. The scale of offshore service outsourcing increased by 2.9 times, and the service outsourcing industry accumulated employment of 11.27 million people. At the same time, in the past ten years, the added value of China‘s service industry has increased by 1.49 times, and the total amount of imported services has exceeded 4 trillion US dollars, further strengthening the super-large market advantage.

Yang Jinbai said that in 2022, the Service Trade Fair will set up a special area for the China Service Trade Achievement Exhibition in the comprehensive exhibition hall of the National Convention Center, reviewing the ten-year development history and achievements and contributions of China‘s service trade since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and looking forward to the future development direction; select a group of excellent services Trade achievements, involving supply chain services, construction services, air transportation services and other fields, covering the latest application scenarios such as digital renminbi and artificial intelligence, showcasing ten years of achievements. A special exhibition hall for innovative services was set up in the Shougang Park to review the outstanding achievements of the past and display the latest application cases.

It is reported that at present, the preparatory work for the Service Trade Fair has been basically completed, and the final sprint is being done. Yang Jinbai said that the opening of the CIFTIS is imminent, and the CIFTIS will put epidemic prevention and control in a prominent position, adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearing, and scientifically formulate prevention and control plans and emergency plans to ensure the safety of the exhibition. At the same time, the transportation, ticket purchase and catering services of this CIFTIS will be further improved to provide participants with a more comfortable and convenient service experience, and to hold a safe, exciting and unforgettable CIFTIS.