More than 1,400 people have been evacuated following a major fire in southern Portugal

In Portugal more than 1,400 people have been evacuated due to a major forest fire that started in recent days near the town of Odemira, in the Alentejo region, in the south of the country. The fire has already burned more than 67 square kilometers of land, and residents of 19 small towns nearby have been forced to leave as a precaution. There are about 800 firefighters on the scene who have been trying for hours to put out the flames, and the authorities have described the situation as very worrying. Contributing to the formation of the fire were the very high temperatures recorded in recent days in the country (in some cases above 45 °C) and the strong wind coming from the south from the Algarve region. At the moment, nine firefighters have been slightly injured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

