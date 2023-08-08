Home » More than 1,400 people have been evacuated following a major fire in southern Portugal
World

More than 1,400 people have been evacuated following a major fire in southern Portugal

by admin
More than 1,400 people have been evacuated following a major fire in southern Portugal

In Portugal more than 1,400 people have been evacuated due to a major forest fire that started in recent days near the town of Odemira, in the Alentejo region, in the south of the country. The fire has already burned more than 67 square kilometers of land, and residents of 19 small towns nearby have been forced to leave as a precaution. There are about 800 firefighters on the scene who have been trying for hours to put out the flames, and the authorities have described the situation as very worrying. Contributing to the formation of the fire were the very high temperatures recorded in recent days in the country (in some cases above 45 °C) and the strong wind coming from the south from the Algarve region. At the moment, nine firefighters have been slightly injured.

See also  Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci out of squad

You may also like

On «Artificial intelligence and peace» the message for...

Berlusconi Trophy: Monza-Milan LIVE at 9 pm, the...

Udinese – Good news from Bruseschi, head to...

You ignore ‘apartheid’ — angry scholars’ letter to...

Explosions Target Crimea Bridges as Ukraine Escalates Attacks...

Silvija Đogani on the divorce of Đolet Đogani...

Chinese exports collapse in July, the sharpest slowdown...

The alleged mushroom poisoning being discussed in Australia

Erika Bravi, 45, from Forlì, disappeared from Marseille....

Niger prepares for war: more soldiers in Niamey....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy