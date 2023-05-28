Home » More than 1,500 environmental protesters have been arrested in the Netherlands
On Saturday, 1,579 people who had blocked a Dutch highway in The Hague to protest against the tax breaks that the Netherlands provides for the fossil fuel sector they were arrested and taken away by police inside bus, to clear the road.

It was the seventh time that the international environmental group Extinction Rebellion had organized and implemented the blockade of the A12, which leads from The Hague to Germany: activists organize this type of protest there both because cars and trucks are among the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, and because The Hague is a city threatened by rising sea levels, which is in turn linked to global warming. Most of the arrested activists were later released.

The Dutch prosecutor said only 40 people will be investigated for vandalism or causing injury to public officials by resisting arrest. The purpose of the arrests, she added, was only to clear the highway for traffic to resume; it took a couple of hours for that to be possible. Before stopping the activists, the police also tried to interrupt the protest using water cannons, but most of the participants in the demonstration were equipped with raincoats and bathing suits.

Due to the earlier protests, the municipality of The Hague had issued an order to specifically ban roadblocks on the A12.

According to Extinction Rebellion, around 6,000 people took part in the protest overall. Among them were also 35 scientists and scholars: one is Reyer Gerlagh, an expert economist on policies to combat climate change and forms of ecological transition who collaborated on the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations, the most important scientific body that analyzes the present and future consequences of global warming due to human greenhouse gas emissions. Also famous people such as the actress Carice van Houten, known for her role as Melisandre in the TV series Game of Thrones: was among the people who were arrested and then released.

Until 2022, one of the two tax offices of Shell, the large oil company, was in The Hague: the company then moved entirely to London to have greater tax advantages. In 2021, a court in The Hague ordered it to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent from 2019 levels, far more than the company had promised.

