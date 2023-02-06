Home World More than 1500 people were killed! A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, equivalent to the explosion of 130 atomic bombs!The stock market plummeted and the exchange rate plummeted, the exchange: suspend short selling-Securities Times
More than 1500 people were killed! A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, equivalent to the explosion of 130 atomic bombs!The stock market plummeted and the exchange rate plummeted, the exchange: suspend short selling-Securities Times

  1. More than 1500 people were killed! A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, equivalent to the explosion of 130 atomic bombs!The stock market plummeted and the exchange rate plummeted, the exchange: suspend short selling Securities Times
  2. Dozens are known to have been killed in 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southeastern Turkey early Monday RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. 2 times a day! Another 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey! The destructive power of the earthquake is equivalent to the explosion of 130 atomic bombs!The thousand-year-old castle collapsed, more than 1,200 people died, and the lira exchange rate hit a record low daily economic news
  4. USGS: 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  5. Biggest earthquake of the year!Real shots of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey: Houses collapsed and streets are in chaos fast technology
