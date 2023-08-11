More than 20 municipalities in Catalonia, Spain have had water rationing due to a drought that has greatly reduced the reserves of an important reservoir

Since Wednesday in 24 municipalities of Catalonia, an autonomous community in north-eastern Spain, the water available to the inhabitants has been rationed due to the severe drought which has greatly reduced the reserves of an important water basin.

The Darnius Boadella reservoir is located near the border with France and for weeks the lack of rain has reduced its capacity to just 20 percent. Approximately 26,000 people who live in the surrounding municipalities depend on the reserves of the basin: for this reason, the local authorities have decided to limit the use of water to 200 liters per day per inhabitant. Among other measures to deal with the water emergency, it was decided to impose a limit on the irrigation of fields for crops, and the irrigation of gardens and green areas (public and private) and the filling of swimming pools and fountains was prohibited .

