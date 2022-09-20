Home World More than 223,000 people have died in the United States this year from the new crown, experts say “the epidemic is not over” – yqqlm
More than 223,000 people have died in the United States this year from the new crown, experts say “the epidemic is not over” – yqqlm

More than 223,000 people have died in the United States this year from the new crown, experts say “the epidemic is not over” – yqqlm

Original title: More than 223,000 people in the United States have died from the new crown this year, experts say “the epidemic is not over yet”

A new crown testing site in Illinois, USA. (Data map)

Overseas Network, September 20thAccording to a report by the ABC on September 19, the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that so far this year, more than 223,000 people in the United States have died from the new crown. Several U.S. experts believe that the new crown epidemic is not over and are worried about whether the United States is ready to face a new mutated virus.

Dr. Peter, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, bluntly said that “the new crown pandemic is obviously not over”, and first talked about the annual number of new crown deaths in the United States. More than 223,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are hundreds of Covid-19-related deaths in the U.S. every day, with about 14,000 Americans dying from the virus in August alone, according to federal health agencies.

Peter said that the number of deaths from the new crown in the United States is several times higher than the number of deaths caused by the flu. “If the number of deaths from the new crown in the United States continues to remain high every year, it will continue to be much higher than the deaths caused by diabetes and other respiratory diseases. Numbers. The numbers are by no means trivial.”

See also  In Albania it is head to head between Prime Minister Rama and the opposition

“My concern with all of this is that when you say the pandemic is over, it becomes synonymous with ‘no disease,'” said Perry Chalkitis, dean of Rutgers University’s School of Public Health. “But we know, The coronavirus is still making a lot of Americans sick and killing people.”

Julia Rifman, an assistant professor at Boston University’s School of Public Health, said in an interview with US media: “I am still very concerned that the United States is not prepared for the surge of new mutant viruses. The United States may have high future The cumulative number of deaths from the new crown. We are not ready yet.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

