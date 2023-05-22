Home » More than 260 hangings in Iran since the beginning of 2023: a protest demonstration in Rome
More than 260 hangings in Iran since the beginning of 2023: a protest demonstration in Rome

Iran is likely to get worse this year dramatic record of at least 576 executions in 2022. While you are reading this post, there were over 260 hangings in 2023. Many of the prisoners put to death belonged to the marginalized minority of the baluci.

In the progressive disinterest of Western chancelleries and the media, in addition to drug crimes and murder, the Iranian judiciary is also accelerating the executions of political opponents: The last three prisoners hanged they were “guilty” only of taking part in anti-government protests.

At the beginning of the year two other people were hanged who had taken part in the demonstrations which began last September after the death of Mahsa Name Believe. On May 6, the Swedish-Iranian citizen was hanged Habib Chaab. He had been kidnapped by intelligence agents of Teheran in 2020 during his visit to Türkiye. He had been charged with terrorism and sentenced to death after being tortured and forced to confess to his alleged crimes. This execution has heightened concerns over the fate of another Iranian national with a Swedish passport, Ahmadreza Djalalisentenced to death seven years ago and several times come close to execution.

On May 8, 2023 they were hanged Youssef Mehrad e Sadrollah Fazelizare for the “crimes” of apostasy, promotion of atheism, offense to the prophet of Islam and offense to the sacred figures of Islam, just for expressing their opinions on social media. In recent days they have been confirmed the death sentences of other political prisoners therefore they are at risk imminent of execution: Ali Mojadam, Moein Khanfari, Mohammad Reza Moghadam, Salem Mousavi, Adnan Ghobeishavi, Habib Deris (belonging to another oppressed minority, that car), Adnan Mousavi, Mojahed Koor Koor and Salem Alboshokeh.

On May 24, in Rome, the Roman collective “Donna Vita Libertà” called a protest rally in front of the embassy of the Islamic Republic. The appointment is at 5pm in via Nomentana 361.

