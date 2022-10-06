More than 26,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States

According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of October 3, there were more than 26,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States. The data shows that as of now, the top three regions in the United States for the number of reported monkeypox cases are California, New York, and Florida, of which California has 5,010 cases. (CCTV News)