Hainan Daily News (Reporter Fu Renyi Correspondent Liang Information) From September 15th to 19th, the 29th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievement Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Agricultural High-tech Fair) was held in Yangling, Shaanxi Province. Hainan participated as the province of honor and organized 30 A number of agricultural enterprises and scientific research institutions participated in the exhibition.

Uzbekistan is the main guest country of this year’s agricultural high meeting, with the theme of “innovation, cooperation and food security”. The Agricultural High Association also held 11 key activities, in the form of a combination of exhibition halls, cloud exhibitions, and field exhibitions, to showcase new achievements, new technologies, and agricultural science and technology innovation, demonstration and promotion, and international exchanges and cooperation in serving and ensuring national food security. new mode.

The top structure of the Hainan Pavilion is turned into an infinity symbol of “∞” with the Arabic numeral “8”, which means that science and technology will create infinite development space for Hainan’s tropical characteristic and efficient agriculture. The exhibition hall concentrated on the scientific and technological achievements made by Hainan to build tropical and efficient agriculture around the “five bases and one area”. More than 30 exhibitors exhibited more than 100 products, covering Nanfan seed industry, planting industry, fishery, animal husbandry, In the deep-processing industry of agricultural products, etc., new fishery species such as “Tiger-Dragon Hybrid Spot” and “Penaeus vannamei” were displayed, which aroused strong interest and high attention of many merchants.

Vice Governor Liu Pingzhi attended the opening ceremony of the Agricultural High-level Conference and delivered a speech at the Yangling Modern Agriculture High-end Forum.











Original title: More than 30 units in Hainan organized a group to participate in the agricultural high-level meeting to display the achievements of tropical high-efficiency agricultural science and technology

