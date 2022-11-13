More than 390 cities and towns in Colombia hit red alerts due to severe flooding

CCTV News Client News Recently, affected by the La Niña phenomenon, Colombia has experienced continuous heavy rainfall, resulting in floods of varying degrees in 26 of the country’s 32 provinces. The Colombian government has declared a national emergency for natural disasters.

According to local media reports, the Colombian National Disaster and Risk Department has notified that more than 390 cities and towns in Colombia have entered a red alert state. In the western province of Valle de Cauca, many homes are submerged in floodwaters that are knee-deep, and people can only place their valuables as high as possible.

Colombian President Petro said recently that Colombia is experiencing the wettest rainy season with the most precipitation in the past 40 years.

According to reports, the Colombian government has allocated 2.1 billion Colombian pesos on the 9th to provide emergency aid to the disaster-stricken areas and resettle the victims.