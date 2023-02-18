Home World More than 46,000 people died in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Twelve days have passed since the disastrous earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in the night between 5 and 6 February but the death toll continues to rise: the Civil Defense of Turkey has said that at least 40,642 people are known to have died in the country, to which must be added at least 5,800 people who died in Syria, according to data from the Syrian government and the United Nations reported by Al Jazeera. In total, therefore, the dead are more than 46 thousand.

The data is not definitive and is destined to grow further: work is still underway in various cities to free the bodies from the rubble and even today there were reports of survivors being found. In Turkey, about one million people have had to leave their homes because they were destroyed or uninhabitable.

