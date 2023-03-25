Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian entrepreneur very close to President Vladimir Putin and founder of the Wagner group, he communicated on Telegram that more than 5,000 ex-convicts were pardoned after terminating the contract with which they were hired to go and fight in Ukraine. While in prison they had been recruited to join the group, fight in Ukraine and obtain a pardon in exchange.

The Wagner group is a pro-Nazi military company made up mainly of Russian ex-military, ex-policemen and ex-security agents which also operated in Syria in the past, and which Russia also deployed during the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin is considered by many observers to be one of the major financiers of the Wagner group, whose leader, however, seems to be Dmitry Valeryevich Utkin, its leader, who would have given it that name due to his passion for the composer Richard Wagner and his opera The ring of the Nibelung.