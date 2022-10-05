(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) More than 50,000 new confirmed cases of new crown in Taiwan

China News Agency, Taipei, October 5th. Taiwan’s new crown epidemic continues to heat up. The Taiwan authorities’ “epidemic command center” announced on the 5th that there were more than 50,000 new local confirmed cases of new crown pneumonia, the highest single-day since June 22; one severe case. The case is a baby boy diagnosed on the first day of birth.

According to Taiwanese media reports such as the Central News Agency and China Times News, the “command center” announced 54,929 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, including 54,874 local cases and 55 imported cases; and 48 new deaths.

The “command center” said that among the new severe cases was a 27-week premature baby boy. The boy was diagnosed with neonatal infection and respiratory distress after birth. He was intubated and treated with a respirator. The test was positive the next day; it turned negative on the 4th and is still being treated in the intensive care unit.

The number of confirmed cases has soared in recent days. The “command center” stated that the epidemic situation on the island is still fluctuating at a plateau and has a continuous upward trend, but it reiterated that the entry quarantine policy of “0-day isolation + 7-day self-prevention” will be implemented as scheduled on the 13th. (Finish)

