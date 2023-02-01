More than 60 countries have appeared, and 24 cases have been found in my country! China CDC released late at night, about the Omicron mutant strain CH.1.1, you need to know this knowledge!

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-01 07:14

CCTV news client news China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on January 31 answered hot questions related to the Omicron variant strain CH.1.1.

What is Omicron variant strain CH.1.1?

CH.1.1 belongs to the sixth generation subclade of the Aomecron mutant strain BA.2.75. The latest research shows that due to the addition of multiple mutation sites, the immune escape ability of CH.1.1 is increased. At the same time, a newly added mutation site (L452R) was once a characteristic mutation site of the delta variant. However, it is worth noting that this mutation site also exists in many other subclades of Omicron mutant strains, such as BA.5.3 and BA.5.1.3.

From November 2022 to the present, the proportion of CH.1.1 among the epidemic strains of the new coronavirus in the United States is on the rise. In the fourth week of 2023, the proportion of CH.1.1 strains prevalent in the United States is the fifth, second only to XBB.1.5, BQ.1.1, BQ.1 and XBB mutant strains.

CH.1.1 Will it be more pathogenic?

At present, there is no enhanced pathogenicity of the CH.1.1 mutant strain, and further attention is still needed. Generally, after a new strain emerges, the infection cases need to reach a certain scale and last for a period of time before we can initially judge whether the pathogenicity of the new strain has changed.