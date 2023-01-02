More than 600 million people in China may be infected with the epidemic in 20 days, more than 3 years in the world

(Taipei 1st Central News Agency) at the In the tsunami, experts estimate that nearly 18 million people in Beijing may be infected with the epidemic. According to various estimates, the number of people infected in China has reached the 600 million mark. It means that the infection rate in 20 days has exceeded the infection rate of all countries in the world for three years. What will happen in the future? Development is unpredictable.

The current epidemic situation in China is fast and fierce. Zeng Guang, the former chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, recently pointed out that this wave of Omicron (Omicron) storm has progressed faster than expected. He estimated that the number of people infected in Beijing may have exceeded 80%, or even And possibly even higher.

The Chinese news network information platform “Today’s Headlines” published an article signed by the author “Management Vision” on December 30 last year, pointing out that based on the resident population of about 22 million in Beijing, 80% of the infected people are 17.6 million, nearly 18 million people.

The article points out that Zeng Guang’s estimate is relatively objective, and he dared to make such a bold estimate because he has already retired.

According to the author’s own observation, the infection rate of the surrounding Beijing employees has exceeded 90%, and many of them have approached 100%. The number of people who have not been diagnosed is very rare and very rare. Most of the few people who were not infected a week ago have been diagnosed this week. It is estimated that the number of infected people in Beijing has exceeded 18 million.

The article stated that Hurricane Omicron in China is different this time. It is like a poisonous wind passing by. The crowd fell down in groups, with fever, soreness and coughing. Such a rapid transmission speed and infection ability are probably unprecedented in the history of human infectious diseases. passed.

Since China has stopped large-scale testing, and the government has not established an antigen self-test reporting platform, there is no accurate statistical data, but judging from various forecasts released on the Internet, a relatively consistent conclusion is that most cities in the country have already At the peak, the infection rate has exceeded 50%, and some cities have even exceeded 90%. According to comprehensive average estimates, the national infection rate has exceeded 40%, which means that the number of infected people in the country is at least 560 million, and may even exceed 600 million. up.