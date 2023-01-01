

The CCP virus is ravaging China in a lightning-fast manner. Experts estimate that more than 600 million people in the mainland may be infected, and the 20-day infection rate exceeds the global three-year rate. (Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

[Look at China News on January 1, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Yang Tianzi) At the end of 2022, the CCP virus (COVID-19, Wuhan pneumonia, new crown epidemic) is raging in mainland China in a thunderous manner . According to the estimates of various experts, the number of infected people in China has reached 600 million, and nearly 18 million people in Beijing may be infected. This means that the 20-day infection rate exceeds the three-year infection rate of all countries in the world. It is difficult to predict how it will develop in the future.

The current outbreak in mainland China is fast and violent. Zeng Guang, the former chief scientist of epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently pointed out that this waveOmicron StormThe speed of progress is faster than expected. He estimated that the number of infected people in Beijing may have exceeded 80%, and it may even be higher.

The Chinese news network information platform “Today’s Toutiao” published an article signed by “Management Vision” on December 30, the last day of 2022, saying that this time China‘s Omicron hurricane was different, like a poisonous wind drifting by, and the crowd fell in pieces , fever, soreness and coughing, such a rapid transmission speed and infectious ability, I am afraid it has never been seen in the history of human infectious diseases.

The article pointed out that based on Beijing’s permanent population of about 22 million, 80% of the infected people would be 17.6 million, nearly 18 million people. Zeng Guang’s estimate is relatively objective. Since he has retired, he dared to make such a bold estimate.

According to the author’s own observation, the infection rate of the surrounding Beijing employees has exceeded 90%, and many of them have approached 100%. The number of people who have not been diagnosed is very rare and very rare. Most of the few people who were not infected a week ago have been diagnosed this week. It is estimated that the number of infected people in Beijing has exceeded 18 million.

The CCP government even covered up the real data of the epidemic when the hospitals were overcrowded, the people with high fever and white lungs could not wait for treatment, and the crematorium kept turning around. However, it can be deduced from various forecasts published on the Internet: the infection rate in most cities across the country has exceeded 50%, and some cities have even exceeded 90%. According to comprehensive average estimates, the national infection rate has exceeded 40%, that is to say The number of infected people nationwide is at least 560 million, and may even exceed 600 million.

The article cites the recent meeting minutes of the National Health and Medical Commission on the Internet. From December 1 to December 20, the cumulative number of people infected with the epidemic in China has reached 248 million, and the converted infection rate is 17.63%. The following 10 days are the time when the speed of infection in various places accelerates. Most cities reach their peak during these 10 days. Therefore, the calculation that the infection rate exceeds 40% and the number of infected people reaches 600 million is not high, and it is more realistic.

This article also argues: “The 20-day infection rate exceeds the 3-year infection rate of all countries in the world“, really unprecedented.

The article stated that currently no expert can make a clear judgment on how this epidemic will develop in the future and how much harm it will cause. No one can make a clear judgment now, and can only take one step at a time.

According to the World Health Organization, as of December 18, 2022, there will be more than 649 million confirmed cases and more than 6.6 million deaths worldwide.

More than 80% of the people in Beijing are infected with the epidemic, and the infection rate in Sichuan is 63.52%

Zeng Guang, the former chief epidemiologist of China CDC, estimated that the infection rate in Beijing may have exceeded 80%.

The Ordos City Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of a sampling survey of the new crown virus infection questionnaire on December 30, showing that as of December 30, 27,502 residents participated in this questionnaire survey, and the infection rate of the new crown virus was 60.22%.

According to the “Health Times” report, on December 26 last year, the Sichuan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of the Sichuan Provincial New Crown Infection Questionnaire Survey (Second), which showed that 158,506 people in 183 counties (districts, cities) in 21 cities and prefectures in the province The infection rate of those surveyed was 63.52%, and another 28% of the survey population did not undergo nucleic acid testing or rapid testing, but had symptoms such as fever and cough. Therefore, the actual infection rate of the new coronavirus in the survey population should be higher than 63.52%.

On December 30, Li Wenxiu, deputy head of the comprehensive group of the Hainan Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, and deputy head of the medical treatment group, reported the relevant situation of the province’s epidemic prevention and control work, saying that recently, the number of daily new crown infections in Hainan Province is at a high level During the fluctuation period, the province’s estimated infection rate has reached 50%.

Quzhou in Zhejiang Province and Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province have also announced local research and judgment on the number of infected people. The current infection rates in the two places are 30%-35% and 30%-40% respectively.

The New York Times: The Severity of China’s Epidemic Is Unpredictable

Since December 1, the Chinese Communist Party has officially announced only 12 deaths from the new crown. And said that it will only count the deaths of respiratory failure directly caused by infection, and will not include a large number of deaths from the aggravation of underlying diseases or heart and liver failure caused by the new crown; No respiratory death can be counted as a new crown death.

The New York Times reported on December 30 that the COVID-19 outbreak in China has caused the world to explore its impact on the health of hundreds of millions of Chinese people and the development of the global economy. However, because the Chinese government does not provide reliable information, judging the severity of the epidemic in China can be regarded as a large-scale scientific guessing game.

The New York Times believes that in the face of the surge in the number of people infected in China, scientists around the world are trying to understand the same thing, that is, how fast is the virus spreading in China? How many people are dying? Could some new dangerous variant emerge in China? Scientists worked hard to sift through various sources of unreliable information to prepare for potentially catastrophic outcomes.

At the time when the epidemic was at its worst, the CCP opened the channels for nationals to travel abroad, so some countries began to restrict the entry of mainland tourists. Italy and Japan said that they would require passengers from China to provide a negative test result for the new crown, on the grounds that they were worried about infection in China. The surge could create even scarier new mutant strains.

One U.S. group estimated that as many as 500,000 people would have died by April and a million more by the end of 2023 had China not enforced social distancing. U.K.-based analytics firm Airfinity has an even more dire short-term forecast: 1.7 million deaths from COVID-19 by the end of April.

