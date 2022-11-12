(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) A total of more than 630 million cases of new crowns have been diagnosed worldwide, U.S. officials said they will extend the state of public health emergency

China News Agency, Beijing, November 12. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 17:01 on November 11, Central European Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the world was 630,832,131, and the cumulative number of deaths was 6,584,104.

Americas: U.S. officials say public health emergency will be extended

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 16:21 on the 11th Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 97.989 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.074 million.

Reuters reported on the 11th local time, citing U.S. government officials, that the United States will maintain a public health emergency for the new crown epidemic, so that Americans will still have access to free testing, new crown vaccines and related treatment until at least next April.

According to reports, the United States declared a public health emergency at the beginning of the new crown epidemic in January 2020, and then updated it quarterly. The state of emergency was originally scheduled to expire in January next year, but a possible surge in cases this winter prompted the government to decide to postpone it. .

The Los Angeles Times reported that from January to June this year, the number of deaths from the new crown per 100,000 residents in Los Angeles County, the most populous in the United States, was 30.1, second only to deaths from cardiovascular disease. of 47.5 people, the second leading cause of death in the county. It was followed by diabetes with 15.5 deaths and influenza and pneumonia with 7.1 deaths.

The data also showed that in the first six months of 2021, the new crown was the number one cause of death in Los Angeles County, at 95.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

Asia and Europe: The Japanese government carefully considers whether to continue the tourism support project

According to a report by Kyodo News on the 12th local time, it has been one month since the Japanese government launched the “National Tourism Support” project and greatly relaxed the new crown epidemic prevention measures at border ports on the 11th local time. At present, bookings in Japan’s accommodation and transportation industries have surged, and performance is recovering. However, the number of new crown infections in Japan has increased, and the government is wary of an eighth wave of the epidemic.

According to the report, although the Japanese government is discussing to continue the implementation of domestic tourism support projects for a certain period of time next year, it will carefully study and judge according to the situation of the epidemic.

According to Japan’s NHK TV report on the 11th local time, Japan added 74,093 new confirmed cases of new crowns and 81 new deaths in a single day. The cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 23.03 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 47,000.

According to data released by the Russian Epidemic Prevention Command on the 11th local time, in the past 24 hours, there were 5,554 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Russia and 67 new deaths.

The Russian Satellite News Agency reported on the 12th local time, citing news from the Belarusian Ministry of Health, that a flight carrying 2 million doses of the new crown vaccine assisted by China arrived at Minsk International Airport. Representatives of the Belarusian Ministry of Health greeted the humanitarian supplies at the airport, and the vaccines will be distributed throughout Belarus.

Belarusian officials said that, including this batch of new crown vaccines, from 2021 to 2022, China will provide Belarus with about 5 million doses of vaccines, and Belarus will purchase more than 4.6 million doses on its own. (Finish)

