(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) More than 900,000 cases are diagnosed daily in the world. The Indian capital resumes the mandatory mask order

China News Agency, Beijing, August 12. Comprehensive news: The latest data from the official website of the World Health Organization shows that as of 17:01 CET on the 11th, there were 905,979 new confirmed cases of the new crown in a single day in the world, with a total of 585,086,861 confirmed cases and a total of deaths. There are 6,422,914 cases.

Americas: More than 3.4 million new confirmed cases in the United States in the past 28 days

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 11:20 Beijing time on the 12th, the United States has newly diagnosed 3,400,007 cases in the past 28 days, and a total of 9,271,9491 cases have been diagnosed; in the past 28 days, there have been 12,505 new deaths and a total of 1,036,325 deaths. .

According to data released by the Brazilian Ministry of Health on the evening of the 11th local time, 27,644 new cases were diagnosed in the country in a single day, with a total of 34,124,579 confirmed cases; 220 new deaths were added, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 681,000.

Europe: Russia finds 6 cases of “Delta Kron” strain infection

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian Federal Bureau of Consumer Rights Protection and Public Welfare Supervision reported on the 11th that the country has found 6 cases of the “Delta Kron” strain of the new coronavirus mutated virus Delta and Omikron strains. Of the infected cases, 5 are from St. Petersburg and 1 is from Moscow. The above-mentioned infected people have mild symptoms and do not require hospitalization.

The bureau stated that the “Delta Kron” strain is not the main epidemic strain of the new coronavirus, and there is no evidence that it may cause severe disease or be more contagious, and the epidemics in St. Petersburg and Moscow will not be significantly affected at present.

In March, researchers confirmed the existence of the Delta Chron strain. Maria Van Kerckhoff, technical director of the WHO health emergency program, said at the time that no changes in the epidemiology and severity of the strain have been found, and relevant research is ongoing.

According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute, the German disease control agency, as of 0:00 local time on the 11th, 59,888 new cases were diagnosed in Germany in a single day, with a total of 31,439,645 confirmed cases; 153 new deaths were added in a single day, with a total of 145,394 deaths.

Asia: Indian capital resumes mandatory mask order

According to the Associated Press, due to the recent rebound of the epidemic, the Indian capital, New Delhi, resumed the mandatory mask order on the 11th local time, and those who fail to wear masks or face coverings in public will be fined 500 rupees (about 6 US dollars). Local officials in New Delhi said that although the number of confirmed cases has been on the rise recently, there is no need to panic because most cases have mild symptoms.

According to a report from the Indian Ministry of Health on the 11th, 16,299 new cases were diagnosed in the country in a single day, with a total of more than 44.206 million confirmed cases and more than 526,000 deaths.

According to data released on the official website of the South Korean Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters on the 12th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had newly confirmed 128,714 cases in a single day. According to the Korea Radio International, due to the increasingly severe domestic epidemic situation, the Korean epidemic prevention department has once again called on eligible high-risk groups to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine as soon as possible to prevent severe illness and death.

According to the Japan Jiji News Agency, more than 240,000 new cases were diagnosed in Japan on the 11th, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 15.14 million; 206 new deaths were added in a single day, and the cumulative number of deaths reached 34,596. The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Japan exceeded 10 million in mid-July this year. (Finish)