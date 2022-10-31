A thousand people will be tried in Tehran alone for taking part in the protests in Iran, which have involved over 100 cities across the country, which have been going on for more than a month. This was announced by officials of the Iranian judiciary, as reported by the Iranian news agency Irna, making it known that individuals who played a central role in the demonstrations and carried out “subversive actions”, including the aggression of security guards, will go to trial. , the fire of public property and other charges.

“Those who intend to clash with the regime and subvert it are dependent on foreigners and will be punished in line with the law,” said the head of the Iranian judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, alluding to the fact that some demonstrators could be convicted on charges of having collaborated with foreign governments. “Without a doubt, our judges will deal with the cases of the recent riots accurately and quickly,” added Mohseni Ejei.

The head of the Iranian judiciary then said prosecutors tried to differentiate between angry Iranians – who simply tried to vent their grievances in the streets – and those who wanted to overthrow the Islamic Republic. “Even among the agitators, it should be made clear who was going to take on the system and overthrow it,” he said.

The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of Tehran’s moral police last month, has sparked a wave of demonstrations across the country against the Iranian clerical establishment. The security services unleashed a fierce crackdown on the mostly peaceful protests in which at least 253 people, including 34 children, were killed, according to a human rights organization. Several thousand people were arrested.

In recent years, Iran has seen waves of anti-government protests. Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in the government’s crackdown on protests sparked by the November 2019 gas price hike – the deadliest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.