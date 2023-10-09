More than forty concerts in Hispanidad 2023

It is the third edition of an initiative that this year has the Dominican Republic as a guest country, and that brings together music, folklore, dance, theater, literature, conferences and gastronomy in Madrid and – for the first time – Seville. It is about valuing the cultural ties that unite us and Spanish, a language spoken by more than six hundred million people. Music has a special role this year. Bands from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Cuba, Ecuador and Venezuela, among other countries, will perform alongside national artists.

The concerts started on Saturday, October 7 at Parque del Oeste, with Love Of Lesbian, Your Another Beautiful and more artists on the two stages of the Madblue festival from Madrid to the Oceans. On Sunday the 8th they played Bogotá burns y Miss Caffeine. The iconic Plaza Mayor will host the free concerts of RaiNao, Cupido, Delaporte and Tequila. In the Plaza de la Remonta, in the popular district of Tetuán, the Cubans will play Havana First and the dominican Vicente Garcia, winner of three Latin Grammys. The program culminates on October 14 with a free performance by the Colombian Carlos Vives at the Puerta de Alcalá. The cycle will give the opportunity to discover minority proposals as interesting as those of Mestizas, a female quintet residing in the United States. All those held in the street are free. More information on the official website of the Community of Madrid.

