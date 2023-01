LAS VEGAS – Once Republican Congressman from Arizona paul gosartoday among the opponents most opposed to the election of his colleague Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the Chamber, he had published a video inspired by the Japanese series “Attack on Titan” in which he cut off the president’s head Biden and to my liberal colleague Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. That might be enough to dismiss the GOP rebels as a gang of dangerous lunatics, and that wouldn’t be far from reality.