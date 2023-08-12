More usable spectrum enhances the 4G and 5G experience

In a new global analysis, released earlier this summer, Opensignal found that the more mobile spectrum is available, the faster users experience average download and upload speeds – for both 4G and 5G networks. – with download speed increases of up to 2.6x on the higher spectrum band with 4G, and up to 1.7x with 5G. Additionally, the impact is seen on the user experience with gaming and video applications, with 4G again seeing a more significant increase. The study covers more than 115 countries and over 300 operators.

The study also shows an improvement in gaming experience with increased amounts of spectrum in 4G, but still not in 5G. With the video experience, users see an improvement with more spectrum in 5G, but the increase isn’t as big as in average speed. Mobile video streaming benefits from lower levels of congestion in 5G, while multiplayer gaming uses smaller data packets that don’t benefit as much from increased spectrum capacity.

Opensignal analyzed the experience based on four different spectrum capacities. Different ranges have been used for 4G and 5G, as 5G typically has much more bandwidth available. For 4G, the maximum bandwidth of a single carrier is 20 MHz, and the total bandwidth for the connection can be increased up to 100 MHz using carrier aggregation. While for 5G, the maximum size of a single operator is 100 MHz.

A steady and almost linear increase in 4G download speeds is observed as users connect to higher spectrum 4G services. Average 4G download speeds increase by 43.3% for the 20-40 MHz spectrum band used (29.8 Mbps), compared to connections that had 20 MHz or lower bandwidth (20.8 Mbps ). In particular, a spectrum band above 20 MHz used for 4G connections indicates the use of carrier aggregation. The 4G download speed score increases even more with more than 40 MHz of connected spectrum, reaching 44.8 Mbps – more than double the speed compared to the 0-20 MHz band. With more than 60 MHz of connected mobile spectrum , 4G download speeds jump to 54.6 Mbps or 2.6 times faster than the 0-20 MHz band.

Looking at 5G download speeds, we also see significant increases in scores with more spectrum assigned. Speeds go from 160.2 Mbps for 50 MHz bandwidth or less to 277.8 Mbps for more than 150 MHz. This represents a 73.4 percent increase between the lowest and highest amounts of connected spectrum analyzed.

Higher spectrum bandwidth also has an impact on the upload speeds experienced by users, although more spectrum is often used for download speeds as downloading is generally a priority for operators. With more than 40 MHz capacity of connected spectrum, the average upload speed of 4G is more than 9 Mbps, which is more than a third faster than 40 MHz or less of spectrum.

With 5G the difference is even more significant. With more mobile spectrum connected, the increase in average 5G upload speeds goes from 19.1Mbps for bandwidth of 50MHz or less, to 29Mbps – over 50% faster – for bandwidth of spectrum above 150 MHz.

Opensignal also analyzed how the amount of spectrum bandwidth devoted to mobile connections seen by users affects their experience when streaming video services. Similar to 4G download speeds, we observe a large and gradual increase in 4G video experience scores depending on the connected spectrum bandwidth. Overall 4G video experience scores went from 59.4 points for 20 MHz bandwidth or less to 69.3 points for more than 60 MHz spectrum bandwidth.

These scores mean that when users connect to 4G mobile services using 40MHz or less of spectrum, they enjoy a video experience rated as Good (58-68) – so, on average, they are able to play 720p video or higher with satisfactory loading times and few blocks. With 40MHz or more of spectrum bandwidth used, their experience improves and is placed in a higher category – Very Good (68-78) – meaning the ability to comfortably play higher resolution video than 1080p.

We also see improvements in 5G video experience scores, with scores going from 70.4 points for 50 MHz bandwidth or below to 73.7 points for greater than 150 MHz spectrum bandwidth – though this change is not as great as for the 4G video experience.

In particular, as the amount of connected mobile spectrum increased, our users noticed shorter initial delays in playing video streams and saw fewer dropouts. For 4G video experience, the initial delay goes from 6.6 to 4.3 seconds, while for 5G video experience, it goes from 3.8 to 2.9 seconds.

The gaming experience is also impacted by increased mobile spectrum bandwidth, even as multiplayer gaming relies on the fast and reliable transmission of small data packets. With a mobile spectrum bandwidth of 20 MHz or less, our users experience 4G gaming with a score of 63.5 points on a scale from 0 to 100 – which places it in the Poor category (40- 65). This means that most users find this level of experience unacceptable as they report lags in the gameplay experience and do not receive immediate feedback on their actions.

However, with more spectrum connected, our users’ experience improves dramatically, scoring a Fair (65-75) – users find the experience to be Average. In most cases, the game responds to the player’s actions and most users feel they are in control of the game. With more than 60MHz spectrum bandwidth, the overall result of 4G gaming experience is only 0.6 points below the Good score (75-85).

Opensignal also observed improvements in 5G gaming experience scores, although the improvement is not as dramatic as for 4G gaming experience. All spectrum ranges fall into the Good category (75-85) – most users find the experience acceptable and experience no lag between their actions and the game.

More spectrum availability improves many aspects of the mobile experience

As this new global analysis from Opensignal demonstrates, more spectrum capacity available to mobile operators improves the experience for mobile users. This underscores the importance of freeing up new spectrum bands for mobile use and the need for regulators and industry to work together to accelerate spectrum rollouts for the benefit of users.

Opensignal also investigated how increased amounts of spectrum bandwidth lead to a better mobile user experience even in individual markets. For example, we have published spectrum analyzes in Brazil, South Korea, Thailand, Germany, Italy and the UK. We have also identified markets where insufficient access to spectrum resources hampers the user experience, such as Poland and Sri Lanka.

Globally, the amount of available spectrum is critical to the mobile user experience, the operations of mobile operators and the wider economy. According to the GSMA, the more spectrum allocated to affordable and timely mobile operators, the greater the socio-economic benefits for markets worldwide. However, limited access to spectrum for the mobile industry is still a challenge in many global markets, as highlighted by Opensignal’s analysis.

