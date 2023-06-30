Home » More violence in the night in France, in Paris huge fire in a bus depot – Corriere TV
More violence in the night in France, in Paris huge fire in a bus depot – Corriere TV

More clashes in France, in the night between Thursday and Friday, afterwards the death on Tuesday of a 17-year-old boy in Nanterre, shot dead by the police.
There was a big fire in Aubervilliers, on the outskirts of Paris, where a fire was started in a RATP bus depot: 12 vehicles burned during the night. Very high flames, visible from miles away, engulfed the storage site.

On the third night of the very serious incidents, 421 people – mostly between the ages of 14 and 18 – were arrested, according to the interior ministry. The most serious clashes in the Paris region, in the capital and in Nanterre, but scenes of chaos were seen from Roubaix, in the north on the border with Belgium, to Marseilles.

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 08:47 am

