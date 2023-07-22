Morgan share the last dates of “The River Tour”

After touring more than 100 halls, theaters and festivals during the two years after the publication of his latest album, Morgan announce that the time has come to say goodbye to the “The River Tour”. They started this year with their first concert of their own at the WiZink Center from Madrid, and after going through many of the most important festivals in the country during these months (Mad Cool, Sonorama, BBK Live, etc.), the band will give several concerts between November and February to close this era.

“The River And The Stone” (21) is the fourth studio album by Morgan: a set of ten songs that they worked on during confinement. In this case they go a little further in their exploration of environments, concepts and sounds. After almost a year of work they visited the studio Le Manoir de Leon to burn the disc with Fields Campon in the production. It is mixed by Stuart Whitewho has worked with Beyoncé and Autolux, in Los Angeles, and mastered by Colin Leonard.

The dates and places confirmed so far are the following: León (Espacio Vías, November 11), Málaga (Room Paris 15, November 25), gijon (Acapulco Room, December 22), Bilbao (Santana Room 27, December 23), Barcelona (Razzmatazz Room, December 30), Valencia (Moon Room, January 12), Madrid (Circo Price Theatre, January 18; Riviera, January 19), Pontevedra (Pazo da Cultura, January 27), Iruña-Pamplona (Zentral, February 16) and Santander (Santander Stage, February 17). Tickets are available at the Tickets are available on the group’s official website.