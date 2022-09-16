Original title: Morning Post (09.15) | The National Convention sets the tone!Further extending the period of tax deferred payment for the manufacturing industry, the nuclear power market will welcome the positive again; Suzhou relaxes purchase restrictions, Guangzhou relaxes price restrictions; many large state-owned banks will cut personal deposit rates from September 15th

U.S. stocks,The three major stock indexes closed up in shock, the Dow rose0.1%, the Nasdaq rose 0.74%, and the S&P rose 0.34%.According to the U.S. Department of Labor,PPI decreased by 0.1% month-on-month and increased by 8.7% year-on-year. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core PPI rose 0.4% in August, beating expectations for a 0.3% gain and a 7.3% increase year-on-year. Institutional analysis said that as fuel costs continued to fall, PPI fell for the second consecutive month in August. However, a basic indicator to measure wholesale costs strengthened, showing continued inflation in the production channel. Given that inflation will remain high for some time, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting next week, the third time in a row that the central bank has raised interest rates significantly. Separately, JPMorgan said there was less than a one-third chance the Fed would raise rates by 100 basis points next week.

Chinese stocks were mixed, with KWEB closing up 0.4%.Ali fell 0.61%, Jingdong fell 0.05%, Pinduoduo rose 3.02%, and launched a low-key website in the United States to compete with Amazon. Weilai fell 0.14% and signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Hisense. Ideal fell 0.74%, and Xiaopeng fell 2.5%. AMTD Digital rose 311.78%, with about 1.5 million shares traded, 5,500% higher than the daily average over the past 10 days.

Most of the big tech stocks closed higher.Apple rose 0.96%. Microsoft rose 0.09% as Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard faces an in-depth investigation by EU antitrust regulators. Google rose 0.53%, Google failed to appeal the EU antitrust ruling, the fine was reduced to 4.12 billion US dollars. Amazon rose 1.36%. Tesla rose 3.59% after the expansion of Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory was indefinitely delayed and plans to produce batteries in Germany were suspended. Meta fell 1.08%. Google and Meta were fined 69.2 billion won and 30.8 billion won respectively for illegally collecting personal information in South Korea. Starbucks rose 5.53%. It is expected that EPS will increase by 15%-20% per year in the next three fiscal years, comparable sales will increase by 7%-9%, the number of stores will reach 9,000, and it plans to return $20 billion to shareholders.

A shares，The two cities shrunk and fell, and the Shanghai index closed down throughout the day0.8%newspaper3237point, the Shenzhen Component Index fell1.25%fell sharply2.5%The ChiNext Index closed down1.84%.two cities3624stocks fell,1167Shares rise, turnover further falls7230100 million, net sales of Beishang funds14.14100 million.On the disk, the performance of the theme concept is sluggish, the lithium battery, photovoltaic, automobile, energy storage and other themes fell the most, and the Ningde era fell.5%; Brokerage stocks fell across the board, and CICC fell about9%.Concepts such as oil and gas, shipping, large aircraft, and duty-free are active, and COSCO SHIPPING can rise6.7%; The trend of semiconductor stocks is divided, and North China has risen by about4%。

For Hong Kong stocks,The three major indexes maintained their sharp declines throughout the day. The Hang Seng Index fell 2.48% and fell nearly 500 points, the National Index fell 2.45%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 2.85%, falling below the 4,000-point integer level again. The net inflow of funds going south against the trend was 5.907 billion Hong Kong dollars, and the market turnover was still less than 100 billion Hong Kong dollars. On the disk, Internet medical stocks and Apple concept stocks were among the top losers. CRO concept stocks, which led the decline yesterday, fell again. Large financial stocks, gold stocks, gas stocks, Chinese real estate stocks and property management stocks fell one after another. The film and television entertainment stock Cloud Music once soared 23% in late trading, and performed relatively well. Some aluminum, shipping stocks, and gambling stocks bucked the trend and rose. Rusal closed up nearly 7%. The collective decline of large technology stocks put pressure on the market. Baidu fell 5.66%, JD.com and Alibaba fell by more than 4%, and Xiaomi, Meituan, and Tencent all fell.

Global major asset prices，Crude supply concerns and stronger-than-expected forecasts by international agencies both boosted oil prices.The WTI crude oil futures contract for October extended its intraday gain to 3% to $89.98 a barrel. Brent crude for December delivery rose 2.25% to $94.3 a barrel.

European natural gas rose for two days as the EU’s draft energy intervention draft came out. ICE British natural gas futures rose nearly 15% to 420p/kcal in late trade. The European benchmark TTF Dutch gas rose more than 8% to €220/MWh. Electricity prices in Germany will increase by 8.5% in the next year, and electricity prices in France will increase by 7.6% in the next year, both of which are close to daily highs.

The top three companies in the Hong Kong stock public opinion index:Pharmaron Chemical, Shenwan Hongyuan Hong Kong, China CDF；The top three companies in the A-share public opinion index:Minsheng Holdings, Furui, Shandong Molong.

1. National regular meeting: Determine special re-loans and financial discounts to support equipment renewal and transformation in some fields to further extend the period of deferred tax payment for the manufacturing industry

The executive meeting of the State Council pointed out that it was decided to further extend the period of tax deferred payment for the manufacturing industry, and to strengthen the relief of enterprises; to determine the special re-loans and financial discounts to support the upgrading of equipment in some fields, to expand market demand and increase development potential; to deploy to further stabilize foreign trade Measures to stabilize foreign investment will help the economy consolidate and recover the foundation; determine and optimize management measures for the electrical and electronic industry, reduce institutional transaction costs, and stimulate market vitality; decide to approve the nuclear power projects of Zhangzhou Phase II in Fujian and Lianjiang Phase I in Guangdong, requiring absolute safety.

The meeting also pointed out that five taxes and two levies, including income tax deferred for small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises and self-employed industrial and commercial households, and five taxes and two fees for the deferred payment of income tax to small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises and self-employed industrial and commercial households, will be reinstated from September 1. Delaying the payment for 4 months will involve a tax delay of 440 billion yuan. At the same time, the newly added tax credit for the manufacturing industry will be refunded immediately after application, and it will be credited within 2 working days. In the next 4 months of this year, 32 billion yuan will be refunded for the manufacturing industry.

2. EU: 140 billion euros in taxes on energy companies

The European Commission currently plans to impose a windfall profits tax on fossil fuel companies. Under the plan, oil, gas, coal and refining companies would be required to make “solidarity contributions” of 33 percent of their taxable surplus profits. The European Commission said the move would help the EU raise about 140 billion euros. European Commission President von der Leyen said that 140 billion euros of funds will ease the energy shock facing the EU this winter, and it is wrong for energy companies to benefit from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and take excess profits from consumers.

3. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange intends to amend the rules to give the green light to certain large technology companies for listing and financing

A spokesman for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said that the exchange is considering adding a new chapter to the listing rules to meet the financing needs of large technology companies whose products are still in the early stages of commercialization. Previously, foreign media reported that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is considering lowering the revenue threshold for IPOs of hard technology companies.

4. Suzhou relaxes purchase restrictions and Guangzhou relaxes price restrictions

The real estate policy was further loosened. Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-rural Development, local intermediaries and some sales offices in Suzhou revealed that the six districts of Suzhou (including the six districts of Xiangcheng District, Gusu District, Wuzhong District, Wujiang District, Industrial Park, and High-tech Zone) are foreigners in Suzhou. The policy for purchasing a first home has been optimized, and no social security certificate or personal tax certificate is required.

According to market sources, Guangzhou has made dynamic adjustments to the record price of new projects. The “one room, one price” has been adjusted from the original plus or minus 6% of the average building price to a 10% increase and a 20% decrease, and the average building price cannot be adjusted. The average price of the project beyond the approved line. In this regard, people familiar with the matter confirmed to reporters that the news is true, and the relevant departments of Huangpu District have organized a meeting of real estate companies to convey it.

5. The U.S. will provide more than $2 billion to advance Biden’s biotech executive order

The White House will host the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative summit, unveiling new details on the executive order on biotechnology, and participants including National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan will take steps to advance more than $2 billion in funding to Advance Biden’s executive order on Monday to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing program.

6. Many large state-owned banks will cut personal deposit rates from September 15

On September 14, it was confirmed from various parties that a number of large state-owned banks have adjusted the interest rates of personal deposits again since September 15, and the interest rates of various varieties including demand deposits and fixed deposits have been fine-tuned to varying degrees. Among them, the interest rate of three-year time deposits and large-denomination certificates of deposit was cut by 15 basis points. The personal deposit rate cut was in line with expectations. The LPR quotation results announced on August 22 showed that the one-year LPR was cut by 5 basis points, and the 5-year and above LPR was cut by 15 basis points.

7. Zhengzhou plans to conduct a comprehensive audit of 95 special loan projects for the use of guaranteed handover buildings

On September 13, the Office of the Leading Group for the Construction of Resettlement Houses in Zhengzhou City and the Resolution of Problem Buildings issued the “Notice on Comprehensive Auditing of the Special Loan Projects to be Used for Guaranteed Houses”. According to the notice, Zhengzhou will conduct a comprehensive audit of 95 special loan projects for the use of guarantee handover buildings in the city.

8. Japanese media: The Bank of Japan has implemented an exchange rate review

Japanese media quoted sources as saying that the Bank of Japan conducted an exchange rate review around the dollar/yen 144.9, which required Japan’s major commercial banks to provide the central bank with details of foreign exchange transactions. Compared with verbal intervention, currency reviews are often seen as a stronger means of intervention. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said yesterday that if the previous trend in the exchange rate of the yen against the US dollar continued, he would not rule out the possibility of taking all measures to intervene in the exchange rate.

9. Fitch cuts global and US GDP growth forecasts for this year and next

Fitch expects global GDP to grow by 2.4% in 2022 (up from a previous forecast of 3.5%) and only 1.7% in 2023, and has slashed its global GDP forecast due to supply shocks and faster rate hikes by global central banks.The euro area and the UK are expected to enter recession later this year, and the US is expected to start a mild recession in mid-2023;The U.S. economy is expected to grow by 1.7% and 0.5% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, down 1.2 and 1 percentage points from previous expectations;The euro zone economy is expected to contract by 0.1% in 2023.Economic expectations for the euro zone have fallen by a total of 2.2 percentage points since June, reflecting the impact of the gas crisis.

10. The International Energy Agency lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2022 by 110,000 barrels per day

The International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2022 by 110,000 barrels per day to 2 million barrels per day; and slightly lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 to 2.1 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, the IEA trimmed global oil demand in 2022 by 300,000 bpd to 99.7 million bpd. The IEA also noted that the gap between European crude oil imports from Russia and the U.S. has narrowed sharply over the past few months, with the U.S. well positioned to overtake Russia as Europe’s top supplier after the Russian oil ban took effect in December.

11. The Sheep’s Little Game exploded Gibbit’s response

Recently, a game called “Sheep and Sheep” became popular. Due to its popularity, the game crashed and the server crashed 3 times in 2 days. Gigabit participates in the game production company. Gigabit said that it has paid attention to the explosion of “Sheep and Sheep”. This game is developed by Gigabit’s shareholding company, and the investment ratio is not high. The relevant income will be reflected in Gigabit’s investment income. part.

12. Tongce Medical: It is planned to repurchase the company’s shares with 100 million to 200 million yuan

Tongce Medical announced that it plans to repurchase the company’s shares at a price of 100 million to 200 million yuan, and the price of the repurchased shares does not exceed 196.23 yuan / share (inclusive). plans or equity incentives.

13. Silianban Zhongbai Group: Sales of “Belt and Road” imported goods, pre-made vegetables and other revenue accounted for a small proportion

Zhongbai Group issued an announcement on abnormal fluctuations in stock transactions and risk warnings. The company’s main business is still the retail business of taxable commodities, and there will be no major changes in the short term. Regarding the application for the duty-free commodity business qualification, there has been no progress in the past two years, and there is significant uncertainty as to whether the company can finally obtain the qualification. Regarding the company’s sales of “One Belt, One Road” imported goods, pre-made vegetables and degradable products, the operating income of the above business accounts for a small proportion of the company’s total operating income and will not have a significant impact on the company’s operating performance.

14. 23 days 19 board ST Dawning: application for stock trading suspension verification

ST Dawning announced that the company’s stock price has risen sharply recently, and during this period, it has experienced abnormal fluctuations in stock trading. From August 12, 2022 to the close of September 14, 2022, the company’s stock has accumulated a cumulative increase of 124.93%, of which 18 trading days have daily limit. At the same time, in view of the fact that the actual controller of the company cannot be contacted, the specific situation needs to be further verified and confirmed. The company’s shares will be suspended from the market opening on September 15, 2022, and will resume trading after the disclosure of the verification announcement.

15. UniversalThe printing service denies the rumor that the wine company was backdoored by the second-largest tradable shareholder.

Global Printing announced that its shareholder Hong Kong Rough Stone plans to reduce its holdings by no more than 6%. On the same day, the announcement of abnormal fluctuations in stock transactions was disclosed, and the company did not involve in “backdoor”, “reorganization” negotiations or negotiations with wine companies, and the relevant rumors about the company’s “backdoor” of wine companies were not true.

1. Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: We are still in a period of rapid urbanization in terms of increments

Wang Shengjun, a spokesman for the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said that, in terms of increments, we are still in a period of rapid urbanization, with tens of millions of new urban populations added each year, which will bring a lot to the city’s housing, infrastructure, and public service facilities. demand. Judging from the stock, our city has entered an important period of urban renewal. There are also a lot of tasks in the renovation of old communities, the improvement of shortcomings in urban infrastructure, and the renewal and renovation. The increment and stock of urban construction are added together, and if rural construction is added, it is a considerable scale.

2. U.S. PPI rose 8.7% year-on-year in August, down 0.1% month-on-month

The U.S. PPI increased by 8.7% year-on-year in August, compared with an estimate of 8.8% and the previous value of 9.8%. The U.S. PPI fell 0.1% month-on-month in August, compared with an expected drop of 0.1%, and the previous value fell by 0.5%.

3. UK CPI rose 9.9% year-on-year in August, down slightly from a 40-year high

According to data from the UK Bureau of Statistics, the UK’s CPI in August was 9.9% year-on-year, compared with an expected 10% and the previous value of 10.1%. The overall inflation rate fell slightly from the double-digit growth in July. CPI was 0.5% month-on-month, expected 0.6%, and the previous value was 0.6%. The core CPI was 6.3% year-on-year, 6.2% expected, and 6.2% last year.

1.U.S. EIA Strategic Petroleum Reserve inventories fell by 8.414 million barrels last week

The U.S. EIA crude oil inventories were 2.442 million barrels in the week to September 9, compared with an expected 833,000 barrels and the previous value of 8.845 million barrels. The U.S. EIA Strategic Petroleum Reserve inventory fell by 8.414 million barrels in the week to September 9 (the previous value was a decrease of 7.527 million barrels), the largest decline since the week of August 20, 1982, and the 53rd consecutive week of declines.

2. The European Commission will propose a critical raw material bill to ensure the supply of lithium and rare earths

European Commission President von der Leyen said the bloc needs to renew its links with reliable countries and key growth sectors and secure supplies of lithium and rare earths to drive the transition to a green economy. Von der Leyen said it would push for the ratification of EU trade deals with Chile, Mexico and New Zealand and seek to advance negotiations with partners such as Australia and India. Von der Leyen said the EU needed to avoid falling into its current reliance on oil and gas in its planned green transition. The European Commission will propose new legislation, the European Critical Raw Materials Act, to identify potential strategic projects and build reserves where supplies are at risk.

3. my country’s output of major household appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines accounts for more than 50% of the world’s total

According to He Yaqiong, director of the Consumer Goods Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in 2021, the operating income of enterprises above designated size in China’s home appliance industry will be 1.7 trillion yuan and the total profit will be 121.9 billion yuan, up 15.5% and 4.5% year-on-year respectively; the industry’s exports will exceed 100 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase. More than 20%, the products sell well in more than 160 countries and regions around the world, serving more than 2 billion household users around the world, and the output of major products such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines accounts for more than 50% of the world’s total.

4. The National Development and Reform Commission’s Price and Cost Survey Center held a symposium on the price and cost of sugar industry development

On September 6, the Price and Cost Investigation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission organized a symposium on the price and cost of sugar industry development in Nanning City. Relevant comrades from the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region, the Sugar Industry Development Office, representatives of the Guangxi Sugar Industry Association and sugar companies participated in the meeting. The symposium focused on full exchange and discussion on sugar crop production and cost-benefit, production and operation of sugar enterprises, and problems and difficulties faced in production.

5. The scale of Shanghai’s integrated circuit industry has reached 250 billion, and the scale of 14-nanometer advanced technology has achieved mass production

Wu Jincheng, deputy secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Economic Informatization Work Party Committee, revealed that in the field of integrated circuits, Shanghai enterprises have achieved mass production of 14-nanometer advanced technology, 90-nanometer lithography machine, 5-nanometer etching machine, 12-inch large silicon wafer, domestic CPU, 5G chips have achieved breakthroughs; the scale of the city’s integrated circuit industry has reached 250 billion yuan, accounting for about 25% of the country.

6. The Baltic Dry Bulk Freight Index rose by more than 13% due to the rising freight rates of various types of shipping

The Baltic Dry Index rose 187 points, or about 13.3 percent, to 1,595 on Wednesday, its biggest one-day gain in more than seven months. The capesize index rose 486 points, or about 45%, to 1,565, its highest level in more than a month. Average daily earnings for capesize vessels increased by $4,025 to $12,977. The panamax index rose 71 points, or 3.4%, to 2,145, its highest level in more than two months. Average daily earnings for panamax vessels rose $643 to $19,309. The Supramax index rose 21 points to 1,505.Return to Sohu, see more





