Morning Reading｜Affected by the cold wave, 13 cities in Jiangsu have collectively entered winter!

The Japanese government has called for power saving across the country from December 1 to the end of March next year in order to cope with the possible tight supply and demand of electricity this winter. This is the first time in six years that the Japanese government has called for nationwide winter power conservation. (Xinhua News Agency)

On December 1, local time, India officially began to assume the rotating presidency of the G20. This is the first time that India has assumed the rotating presidency of the G20. (CCTV news client)

According to data released by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research on the 30th, during the year from August 2021 to July 2022, the deforestation area in the Amazon region of Brazil will be 11,568 square kilometers, a decrease of about 11% from the previous year’s 13,038 square kilometers. %, ending the five-year upward trend of the data. (Xinhua News Agency)

The National Economic Situation Survey Report released by the US Federal Reserve Board on November 30 showed that the US economic growth slowed down and the price level continued to rise. (Xinhua News Agency)

The China Meteorological Administration announced on December 1 that after six months of operational trial operation and the “practical” test of this year’s flood season, the Fengyun-3 E satellite, Fengyun-4 B satellite and their ground application systems were officially put into operation. (Xinhua News Agency)

December 1 marks the 10th anniversary of the official opening of the world ‘s first alpine high-speed railway, the Harbin-Dalian high-speed railway. The reporter learned from China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that this main artery running through the northeast has transported 670 million passengers in total, demonstrating the extraordinary strength of China ‘s high-speed rail. (Xinhua News Agency)

China South-to-North Water Diversion Group Co., Ltd. announced on the 1st that the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project will start the ice-age water delivery work from 2022 to 2023. During the ice age water delivery period, scientific scheduling and effective response should be done to ensure project safety, water supply safety, and water quality safety. (Xinhua News Agency)

Real-time monitoring data from the State Post Bureau shows that at 8:10 a.m. on the 1st, a honey pomelo shipment from Pinghe County, Zhangzhou City, Fujian Province to Xiamen City, carried by Jitu Express, became the 100 billionth shipment in 2022. (Xinhua News Agency)

The Anti-Telecommunications Network Fraud Law of the People’s Republic of China came into effect on December 1. ①When providing Internet services, users are required to provide real identity information; ②The number of telephone cards and bank cards must not exceed the limit; ③Illegal buying, selling, renting, and lending of telephone cards, bank cards, payment accounts, and Internet accounts are not allowed. (People’s Daily client)

The reporter learned from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on December 1 that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has decided to launch a pilot program for the commercial pension business of pension insurance companies from January 1, 2023, and the pilot period is tentatively set for one year. The pilot areas are Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Henan, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Shaanxi. (Xinhua News Agency)

The State Council recently issued the “Notice on Conducting the Fifth National Economic Census” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”). According to the “National Economic Census Regulations”, the State Council decided to carry out the fifth national economic census in 2023. (Xinhua News Agency)

[Affected by the cold air, the temperature was low on the morning of the 2nd, and the lowest temperature along the Huaihe River and Huaibei area was below -2°C, and there was freezing, please take precautions]From 08:00 on December 2 to 08:00 on December 3, South Jiangsu Cloudy to overcast in some areas with occasional light rain, cloudy to overcast in other areas. Highest temperature: 5-6°C along the Huaihe River and Huaibei, 9-10°C in the southeast of the province, 7-8°C in other areas; lowest temperature: -2-3°C along the Huaihei and Huaibei, 2°C in the southeast of the province Around 0～-1℃ in other areas. The province’s northerly wind is 3-4. (Jiangsu Meteorology)

According to reports, if the sliding average of the daily average temperature for 5 consecutive days is lower than 10°C, the first date in the corresponding daily average temperature series that is lower than 10°C will be used as the start date of winter. After the baptism of the strong cold wave, Jiangsu broke the previous warmer pattern, and basically entered the winter collectively and quickly on November 29-30! (Junction Point News )

On the morning of December 1st, “Remembering History and Moving Forward with Courage – 2022 Series New Book Launch Conference” was held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders. 8 new books including “Nanjing Massacre International Safety Zone Research”, “Infringement and Negotiation: The Rights and Interests of Third Countries in the Japanese Atrocities in Nanjing” and “Nanjing Massacre History” in Spanish and Kazakh editions are presented to readers. (Junction Point News )

The reporter learned from the Jiangsu Provincial Medical Insurance Bureau on December 1 that Jiangsu’s first commercial supplementary medical insurance oriented to the province’s basic medical insurance-the number of insureds in the 2023 “Jiangsu Yihuibao No. 1” has exceeded 2 million. The commercial supplementary medical insurance will be fully liberalized from mid-November, and the insurance will end at the end of this month. (Junction Point News )

The reporter learned from a press conference held by the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development on December 1 that Jiangsu regards urban sewage treatment as an important area related to people’s livelihood and expanding domestic demand, and continuously improves the capacity and level of urban domestic sewage collection and treatment. Since 2020, the province has added 3.03 million cubic meters of urban sewage treatment capacity per day, 15,000 kilometers of new sewage pipeline networks, and 1,690 tons of sludge treatment and disposal capacity per day, ranking second in the country in terms of urban sewage treatment capacity. . (Junction Point News)

On December 1, the body of Comrade Jiang Zemin was moved to Beijing by a special plane, and Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders went to the airport to welcome the deceased. (Xinhua News Agency)

