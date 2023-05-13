Home » Morocco, Italian pensioner stabbed to death, three suspects arrested
Three men aged between 23 and 40 were arrested during the night, suspected of having attacked and killed Luciano Calzini, the pensioner of Novara origins, who lived in Morocco. Agadir’s judicial police managed to trace the main suspects, who are from the same area, but searches continue to hunt for the other participants in what is suspected to be an organized aggression, complete with a director, executors and instigators. Meanwhile, new details about the incident are leaking out.

The group, an organized and numerous band as the police suspect, allegedly crashed into the house of the Italian pensioner, on the heights of Aourir, overlooking the bay of Taghazout, a few kilometers north of Agadir.

They allegedly began to raid the house and stab wounds to the man, who ran away to defend himself, managing to get into his car. Running towards the main road, chased by all the others, Luciano Calzini, 76, however ended up against a light pole. It is here that passers-by who called the ambulance found him in agony on Thursday evening, thus starting the investigation. When he arrived at the Hassan II hospital in Agadir, the man was by then in serious condition, with deep stab wounds to the shoulders, abdomen and leg. Doctors could not save him.

Luciano Calzini had already been attacked in recent years for a story of alleged child molestation. The investigation against him, however, had not been followed up. The three main suspects in the murder are now under interrogation, to reconstruct the motive and the organization of the crime. The investigations continue.

