by livesicilia.it – ​​18 minutes ago

4′ OF READING PALERMO – Bringing citizens closer to justice who have less and less trust in justice. It’s not easy. The first to realize this is Piergiorgio Morosini, freshly appointed. It is no coincidence that the neo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Morosini, “change or we will lose the challenge on justice” appeared 18 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».