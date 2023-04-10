Home World Morosini, “change or we will lose the challenge on justice”
World

Morosini, “change or we will lose the challenge on justice”

by admin
Morosini, “change or we will lose the challenge on justice”

by livesicilia.it – ​​18 minutes ago

4′ OF READING PALERMO – Bringing citizens closer to justice who have less and less trust in justice. It’s not easy. The first to realize this is Piergiorgio Morosini, freshly appointed. It is no coincidence that the neo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Morosini, “change or we will lose the challenge on justice” appeared 18 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Who is Giuseppe Graviano: biography

You may also like

Sudtirol-Bari, Masiello not called up for safety reasons:...

A delegation of South Korean parliamentarians went to...

Partizan before the match with Igoke in the...

Attack in Tel Aviv, the autopsy confirms: “No...

«Let light come on the Russian people». In...

Liverpool Arsenal Premier League | Sport

Phoenix Satellite TV’s interview vehicle was destroyed by...

The Serbian brought down Barca with a three-pointer...

Weather forecast Monday April 10, 2023 | Weather...

Average exchange rate of the euro April 10,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy