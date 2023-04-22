Morreo, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

First was “National holiday” (Self-published, 21) and now it has arrived “Happiness” (Las Amigas Producciones, 23), a record with which Joseca and Germán, that is, snoopingthey take a step forward based on songs.

“Happiness”, Morreo’s second album, is a leap towards calm, to release pressure, to let go of everything they carried in their backpack and no longer need. Now snooping they seek to be themselves and above all have the best time possible. “And that we are not afraid of a shirt. Before, a T-shirt was something forbidden, it was ‘No, please, die’. But now if we have to put on a stained or burnt shirt for that night part, nothing happens. Everyone who knows us has told us that there is an incredible change with the arrival of ‘Alegría’ and that it shows that now it is really us. That we are natural and we are not so forced. We have treated this record much less like a product”. we stay with snooping in a mythical bar in Malasaña to have a couple of beers and talk about how they are facing the beginning of this new era. “Very diva mentality, isn’t it? Beyoncé has nothing to do in this era with the previous one, but evidently she is still Beyoncé. It’s that if you get pigeonholed in the end you get four identical records and you close. We are not afraid and I think that is also very noticeable in our generation”. They explain to us how they assume responsibility for the bloody “consecration” album and tell us that the third is on its way. “Everything up to now has been too fast and with this album we have learned that we have to take it in a much more relaxed way. We are very stubborn, we focused on a recording date and we set very strict times. So what we are going to do now with a view to creating the third album is to record songs little by little to see how the next album is taking shape”.

“With this album we have learned that we have to take it in a much more relaxed way” Joseca and Germán give a new swerve in this unstoppable journey that is snooping. The duo is committed to expanding their entire musical universe with new Latin sounds with which they enjoy to the fullest and connect. “With the first album we were more novices and after it we learned to let go when composing. Also, we didn’t want to tie ourselves to a specific pop and we investigated to grow towards other styles. Suddenly, we began to see that there was a lot of Latin music that we loved, bolero, cumbia, samba… So we took all of that to our territory”. “Happiness” It is an album with which they have also gotten more fully involved in the most technical and production part. “With this second album, the truth is that we were hyper clear about what we wanted to sound like. We researched synths, created our own with samplers and sounds we found. And we found that process very fun.”

The starting point that gave life to “Happiness” It is very special for Germán. It is about that popular couplet with which he begins “Sol y sombra” and which they later cut through electronic music. “Two years ago, on Three Kings Day, we opened the gifts and on the table in my grandparents’ living room they left us five records. It was one for each child and it said that we put it in the mini chain. It was my grandfather singing, because my grandfather used to sing a lot, now he no longer has a voice because he is ninety-three years old. It was very moving and we all started to cry. So when I listened to it, I felt that it had to be on the new album, yes or yes”. An album with which they also sign a collaboration with Soleá Morente, an artist very dear to them and someone they consider a true reference. “We saw very clearly that she had to be in that song, also because it was a reference for us. At first she told us that she couldn’t do it because she was very busy with many projects and suddenly, just the week before sending the record to be mastered, we received a call from Soleá in which she told us that she still remembered the song and that He wanted to do it.”