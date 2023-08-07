Home » Mortal Kombat 1 featured Reptile, Ashrah and Havik
World

Mortal Kombat 1 featured Reptile, Ashrah and Havik

by admin
Mortal Kombat 1 featured Reptile, Ashrah and Havik

NetherRealm today released a trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 titled “The Banished” (the exiles), in which we are shown the playable characters of Reptile, Ashrah e Hawkbeyond Sareena come Cameo Fighter.

Here are the official descriptions of the three characters:

Reptilealso known as Syzothis a reptilian slave and shapeshifter from the fringes of Outworld with the ability to spit a powerful acidic substance at opponents.
Ashrah is a demon from the Netherrealm who has abandoned his evil ideologies and now fights with a dagger Kriss charmed in an attempt to find absolution.
Hawk is an anarchist rebel from the oppressive realm of Seido, bent on bringing down his world‘s regime by harnessing a unique limb-shredding fighting style.

Reminding you that the game is expected for the September 19thwe leave you with the video below.

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

See also  Branka Sovrlić on singers who want to become famous overnight | Entertainment

You may also like

Adorable Full Moon Photo of Giant Panda Twins...

Niger, the coup plotters close the airspace. “More...

Renaldo & Clara, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

“And it is immediately joy and smiles”

A Year of Ups and Downs: Gustavo Petro’s...

Bankruptcy of Yellow, historic transport company with billions...

The Role of PBRM1 Gene Loss in Kidney...

Tekken 8 reveals Peruvian fighter Azucena and confirms...

Bella Hadid after Lyme disease: ‘I’m finally fine’

Rockein exceeds the number of participants for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy