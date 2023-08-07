Mortal Kombat 1 featured Reptile, Ashrah and Havik

NetherRealm today released a trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 titled “The Banished” (the exiles), in which we are shown the playable characters of Reptile, Ashrah e Hawkbeyond Sareena come Cameo Fighter.

Here are the official descriptions of the three characters:

Reptilealso known as Syzothis a reptilian slave and shapeshifter from the fringes of Outworld with the ability to spit a powerful acidic substance at opponents.

Ashrah is a demon from the Netherrealm who has abandoned his evil ideologies and now fights with a dagger Kriss charmed in an attempt to find absolution.

Hawk is an anarchist rebel from the oppressive realm of Seido, bent on bringing down his world‘s regime by harnessing a unique limb-shredding fighting style.

Reminding you that the game is expected for the September 19thwe leave you with the video below.

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

