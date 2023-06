Mortal Kombat 1 was probably one of the most anticipated titles of the evening and we didn’t have to wait long to see it. To the Summer Game Fest in fact, a very long in-game video was shown where we can enjoy very violent cut scenes but also a lot of gameplay of the title NetherRealm. Mortal Kombat 1 will see the light on September 19th. Good vision!

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1