Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test first impressions (Xbox Series X | S)

Anyone who has played Mortal Kombat 11 will know perfectly well how the storyline of the most violent fighting tournament ever lived. After the defeat of Kronika, the brave Liu Kang took the form of the God of Fire, and from this Ed Boon and associates decided to start from scratch. The team has already confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 not a “continuation” of the previous game, but we could in fact say that, with his new powers, the new God has created a new timeline, characterized by the presence of all the warriors we have known in the past, but now reproposed under a new light, immerse yourself in a completely different context to what we were used to. Perhaps the most striking example is the relationship between two of the key figures of this series, Scorpion and Sub-Zero, bitter enemies who have always been but in this new universe they are instead fraternal companions, ready to fight shoulder to shoulder the new threats that this world will bring. with s.

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

Of course now too early to draw any kind of conclusion regarding this choice of programmers, undeniable because this could bring a lot of news, if not even a real revolution as regards the lore of this long-lived saga.

From the gameplay point of view there are certainly many new features, first of all the introduction of the brand new Kameo System, but from this first and superficial test I can safely say that Mortal Kombat 1 continues along the path traced by the last and highly appreciated chapters. We therefore have the classic realistic style that has always distinguished the series and the creation of the various Kombattenti, associated with the typical somewhat woody animations and a game rhythm that is perhaps even more staid than the last chapter. Also in this case I think it is premature to reach conclusions, judging now a crucial aspect such as the rhythm of the fights can lead us completely astray being still in development and also for the very small taste that we have been able to give at the level of the available roster.

In fact, this Stress Test gave us the opportunity to use one of the four characters available among Sub-Zero, Kitana, Kenshi and Liu Kang himself, as well as the opportunity to try out the brand new Kameo system, being able to select one of the three available: Jax, Sonya Blade and the always sadistic Kano. In addition to online battles, it was also possible to try your hand at the classic Towers, the ideal environment to begin to familiarize yourself with the characters, see the new Fatalities and the new game mechanics without suffering an unpleasant online massacre. Regarding the Fighters, I noticed a strong renewal of the moves available with Liu Kang in the divine version, who is definitely another character compared to the classic one, thanks to a completely renewed moveset due to his new status as a deity, but we can do a similar thing also for the other wrestlers, all more or less profoundly renewed.

In addition to this aspect, the Kameo system also contributes to modifying the gameplay. Let’s completely forget the variant system that characterized the last chapters, now completely abandoned, and let’s get ready for new mechanics that will leverage the help of these extras. Now, in fact, the presence and importance of combos seems to me much more predominant, especially those that exploit the so-called Juggle, i.e. the possibility of making our opponent bounce after hitting him, being able to continue to massacre him by exploiting his being completely helpless during these moments . We will therefore also start very long combinations of shots, first on the ground, but also in the air and in these cases the Kameos can be decisive. These can be activated by pressing a single key, RB, which, if associated with a different direction, will start different moves allowing us to create really long combos or to pierce the opponent’s defenses to kick off our attack . But be careful, this does not mean that the gameplay is simple or trivial, on the contrary, the amount of available moves associated with the different blows of the different Kameos can give rise to very different fighting styles and give a depth that seems truly remarkable. All aspects that we will be able to analyze seriously only after the game is over, but which prove to be decidedly interesting right now.

Technically, though Mortal Kombat 1 is based on the now obsolete Unreal Engine 4, I was favorably impressed by a decidedly strong global impact. The only two stages present showed a definition and obsessive attention to detail, resulting really clean and hyper-defined. Different speech as regards the atmosphere of the same; Mortal Kombat has always been based on its own hyper violence, on its own darkness and there was not the slightest trace of this in the two proposed stages. It is of course possible that the choice of the two theaters of combat was not the happiest, but if this is instead connected to the plot and to the new world created by Liu Kang, it would be a choice that I would struggle to digest. The rendering of the characters, their new strokes and spectacular special effects is also excellent, keeping the technical side safe from criticism or problems. Nothing to say even with regard to the Fatalities, always hyper violent and spectacular, starting with that of Liu Kang seen in the first presentation trailer that manages to amaze even in game, simply sensational!

This first contact with Mortal Kombat 1 it satisfied me, it proposed the typical gameplay of the series with several decidedly interesting novelties with excellent potential. The new movesets of the characters are promising, the introduction of the Kameo System has what it takes to be an excellent addition especially once we have identified our main and the related Kameo that best fits our own style of play, offering a depth that could prove surprising and that seemed to me decidedly more important than the variations that characterized the last chapters. Of course, some doubts remain due to the reboot nature of this chapter, the plot of which we still don’t know anything and its pace of play which is perhaps too staid, but at the moment the sensations are good. The hope that NetherRealm does not fall into gross errors, especially in a year like this where fighting games are experiencing their umpteenth phase of rebirth and where the competition will be decidedly fierce thanks to the big names that are already available such as the great Street Fighter 6 and from those coming out such as the highly anticipated Tekken 8. A real clash between heavyweights of the genre that will make all fans happy.

