Mosca, Italian engineer arrested: he had a sachet of mephedrone

MOSCOW – The circumstances surrounding the arrest of the Italian manager are not yet clear John Di Massastopped at Mosca for drug possession. According to the reconstructions of the local media, the top manager of the Italian company Iss International would have been found in possession of mefedrone following a trivial check by the traffic police.

The man, according to qualified sources heard by theAnsawould have already left Russia on his own initiative and informed the Italian authorities only after the fact.

