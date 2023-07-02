“Moscow and Minsk, the necessary bond. Putin dreams of restoring the empire, Lukashenko needs him for economic issues”

In the last few years Russia e Belarus they have significantly reconciled within the framework of the Union State, a supranational entity created in the second half of the 1990s with the aim of creating a single economic area, a single legal system and a coordinated foreign and defense policy. With the outbreak of war, Minsk has made the national territory available to the Russian military and hosts nuclear weapons of Mosca. Lukashenko actively helped Putin to resolve the rebellion of Prigozhinexplaining that his role as mediator is motivated by the existence of “a single homeland”, “from Brest to Vladivostok”. Artyom ShraibmanBelarusian political analyst, visiting expert at the Carnegie Endowment for Russian and Eurasian Studies and founder of the agency Sense Analytics which advises politicians, diplomats and international organizations on political and economic issues in Belarusreturns to fatto.it an analysis of the relations existing between the two countries today, and of their future also in the light of the recent developments of the mediation of the revolt initiated by the Wagner.

How have relations between Russia and Belarus developed in recent years? Why is mutual rapprochement beneficial to both Putin and Lukashenko?

The Treaty establishing the Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed in the late 1990s, but was never actually implemented. In recent years, Moscow has decided to step up this process, saying that if Belarus wants to have fast lanes on gas, oil and other sectors, then more integration is needed. For several years, the parties could not come to an agreement, because it is very difficult for two countries of such different sizes to unite, while maintaining sovereignty. The process accelerated after the 2020 Belarusian election, when Lukashenko essentially abandoned interaction with the West and became more cooperative. Moscow and Minsk have signed 28 roadmaps to deepen integration, but have still not advanced it consistently. Rather, it was a question of legislative convergence, but no serious supranational bodies were created. At the same time, in recent years, a very deep integration has manifested itself in the military sector that we saw with the beginning of the war and we still see: the two armies, in fact, are practically intertwined in a single organism. They still have different commands, but Russia is quietly using the Belarusian infrastructure for war purposes. The same is happening with the Belarusian economy, which is almost completely reorienting itself towards the Russian one as sanctions have been imposed which have cut it off from other markets. In principle, for Minsk this economic cushion is the main benefit of rapprochement with Russia. For Putin it is a matter of prestige, of his political mission. It is seen that he dreams of somehow restoring the Russian Empire. The Union State, being an example of the deepest level of integration in the post-Soviet space, is a kind of prototype of what Putin wants to build with other countries, allies and satellites.

In 2020, Putin came to Lukashenko’s aid by supporting his regime. Can it be said that now the Minsk dictator has “repaid his debt” or at least will he present it like this?

In 2020, Putin really supported and saved Lukashenko, because otherwise, perhaps, his regime would not have survived. As for Prigozhin’s rebellion, it is unclear to what extent the Belarusian dictator was actually involved. He says he personally stopped Wagner’s columns, convinced Putin not to bomb them, and connected everyone by phone, offering Wagner a country for asylum. He certainly played a role, but we fail to understand how decisive it was. There is a high probability that the parties reached an understanding through internal Russian channels, when they were already ready to reach some kind of agreement. Lukashenko has simply come in handy: he is a comfortable intermediary with whom both Prigozhin and Putin can talk, so he doesn’t have to stoop to talking to a rebel. It is probable that Lukashenko himself, on his own initiative, offered Belarusian territory [per il ritiro di Wagner], and this is an important help. I think Putin will somehow thank him: after all, he turned out to be not only faithful, but also useful. I think Lukashenko will be able to use him in negotiations with Putin and maybe he will get some economic advantage.

In general, how can everything that has happened affect a possible rapprochement between Putin and Prigozhin?

So far it is very difficult to draw any conclusions, because we do not understand how this story will end. What will happen to Wagner, in what form will he exist in Belarus? First, will he come to Belarus? Or will Prigozhin go somewhere else? Will Putin change his attitude towards Prigozhin? Maybe he will force Lukashenko to somehow neutralize him. We don’t know all of this, so there’s no clear answer to his question yet, and there can’t be.

If the war drags on for a few more years with Putin and Lukashenko in power, what are the prospects for their union?

I think all in all their relationship won’t change much because they both depend on each other. For Lukashenko, Putin is a guarantee of his political immunity and Russian subsidies. For Putin, Lukashenko is a guarantee that Belarus will remain a reliable military foothold. Both are satisfied with the status quo. However, a weakening of Putin would cause instability. Or if Lukashenko leans too heavily on the leverage of having saved Russia from civil war, he could arouse the ire of the Kremlin. It can be dangerous to present yourself as a macho and promoting himself as a brilliant negotiator in front of Vladimir Putin who is obviously undermined and rather humiliated. I don’t think so zar you appreciate it. But so far the situation is too unpredictable. Everything will depend on how Lukashenko will be able to control himself and continue to be really useful, so to speak, in the final solution of the Prigozhin question.

