The Kremlin made an announcement after the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague today issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia. He has been accused of war crimes committed by his troops since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the British “Reuters” reported, and now the Kremlin has spoken out on this topic, writes the Russian “Sputnik”. The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of illegally deported children and illegally transferred people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, which decided to arrest President Putin. For Russia, all decisions of that court are null and void from a legal point of view. For many years, neither international judicial bodies, not even those recognized by Russia, nor other members of the international community paid attention to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the killing of civilians by Ukrainian neo-Nazis in the Donbass. The very question of Putin’s arrest is unacceptable because many countries do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and accordingly any decisions of that court are null and void from a legal point of view“, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He also advertised former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on the order of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He said that “it is not necessary to explain where that paper should be used” referring to the toilet.

