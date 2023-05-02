Moscow, another train in Bryansk derailed by an explosive device – Corriere TV

Another train derailed in Russia by a bomb. A freight train in Russia’s Bryansk region bordering Ukraine derailed after an ‘explosive device’ detonated on the tracks for the second day in a row. Local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday. “An unidentified explosive device detonated near Snejetskaya station,” Bogomaz said, a day after a similar derailment in the same region. “The accident caused the derailment of a locomotive and several wagons,” concluded the governor of Bryansk