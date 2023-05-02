Moscow, another train in Bryansk derailed by an explosive device – Corriere TV

9
Another train derailed in Russia by a bomb. A freight train in Russia’s Bryansk region bordering Ukraine derailed after an ‘explosive device’ detonated on the tracks for the second day in a row. Local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday. “An unidentified explosive device detonated near Snejetskaya station,” Bogomaz said, a day after a similar derailment in the same region. “The accident caused the derailment of a locomotive and several wagons,” concluded the governor of Bryansk
May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023 , 10:15 PM
© breaking latest news
See also Morning Post (09.15) | The regular session sets the tone!Further extending the period of tax deferred payment for the manufacturing industry, the nuclear power market will be positive again; Suzhou relaxes purchase restrictions, Guangzhou relaxes price restrictions; many large state-owned banks will cut personal deposit interest rates from September 15_EU_Aspect_Manufacturing