Moscow, another train in Bryansk derailed by an explosive device – Corriere TV

Moscow, another train in Bryansk derailed by an explosive device

May 2, 2023

Another train derailed in Russia by a bomb. A freight train in Russia’s Bryansk region bordering Ukraine derailed after an ‘explosive device’ detonated on the tracks for the second day in a row. Local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday. “An unidentified explosive device detonated near Snejetskaya station,” Bogomaz said, a day after a similar derailment in the same region. “The accident caused the derailment of a locomotive and several wagons,” concluded the governor of Bryansk

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023 , 10:15 PM

