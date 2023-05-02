“Moscow attacked Ukraine”: India and China vote ‘against’ Russia for the first time at the UN

April 26th. On the day the Chinese president Xi Jinping and the Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky they speak on the phone for the first – eagerly awaited – time, the Chinese and theIndia vote (together with 120 other countries) in favor of a resolution of United Nations where is condemned the Russia as an aggressor, while just on 26 February it was among the 32 countries that had abstained from voting on the text that called for a just peace in Ukraine. To revive the choice of Beijing was the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Serhii Kyslytsiawho in tweet recalled how the Russia tried to remove the passage “on aggression against Ukraine” from the resolution. To vote against the text alone RussiaBelarus, Nicaragua, Syria and North Korea. The text was focused on cooperation between United Nations and the European Council to address, among other issues, the “unprecedented challenges that Europe must face, after Russia’s aggression against the Ukraine and the Georgia“.

A first cracktherefore, seems to have opened up in the alliance between Vladimir Putin and its closest partners. China and India, as mentioned, had so far refused to condemn the Russian invasion, and although the move does not represent a real change of course in their foreign policy towards Moscow – especially given the commercial and military ties – the vote it is however a first sign that theHigh Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, he “welcomed”: “The resolution – he underlined in a tweet – clearly qualifies the war against Ukraine as ‘aggression by the Russian Federation”. The crux of the matter is concentrated in one line in the premises of the 11-page resolution which then speaks of something completely different: “Considering also that the unprecedented difficulties that Europe currently has to face following the aggression of the Federation Russian against Ukraine, and against Georgia previously, and the termination of the membership of the Russian Federation by the Council of Europe, require enhanced cooperation between the Organization of United Nations and the Council of Europe…”.

And again: the vote, according to the UN website, was held on 26 April, i.e. the day of the first telephone call since the beginning of the war between Zelensky e Xi Jinping. On that occasion, Xi underlined how mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity was “the political basis of China-Ukraine relations”, despite the day after the Kremlin wanted to let it be known that the return to the 1991 borders had not been a topic of conversation between Putin and Xi on the occasion of the Chinese leader’s recent visit to Mosca. In any case, the immediate results of that phone call were the reciprocal dispatch of an ambassador to Beijing and a special representative to Kiev, and the applause of the international community which, albeit with the due caution, hailed it as “an important first step”. And who knows if the next move was precisely that half-hidden vote in the Glass Palace.

The General Assembly with 122 votes “for” and 5 votes “against” adopted a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the Council of Europe @coe . The Russian Federation’s attempt to remove the mention of aggression against Ukraine failed in the GA. 5 well-known human rights activists voted against the resolution – Russian Federation, Belarus, Nicaragua, Syria, North Korea pic.twitter.com/raXtZBHBoL — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) April 26, 2023

The previous resolution – On February 26 the UN Security Council voted a resolution deploring the Russian invasion ofUkraine: the Russia had vetoed but the Chinesethanks to the work of Western diplomacy, had abstained, thus pushing Beijing not to align with the Russia. The resolution, which called on Moscow to immediately halt military operations, had obtained eleven votes in favor, three abstentions (Chinese, India ed United Arab Emirates) and an opposite one, the Russia. So long as Mosca has veto power, the resolution had not passed. There diplomacy American had managed to convince the Chinese softening the text. There bulb circulated in the hours preceding the vote was in fact different from the text then voted on, which was watered down precisely to catalyze consensus. The resolution reaffirmed sovereignty of Ukraine and asked the Russia to “immediately cease the use of force” against the Village. But the word ‘condemnation’ had been replaced by ‘deplores’ and it had been too deleted a reference to Chapter 7 of the Charter of the United Nationswhich allowed members to take military action to restore the pace.