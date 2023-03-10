“It is clear to us that Washington is responsible for this unprecedented act of terrorism.” This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with Russia Today in Arabic, taken up by TASS, regarding the explosions on the Nord Stream. Ryabkov added that the alleged rumors leaked by American sources and published by the New York Times according to which the attack was carried out by “a pro-Ukrainian group” are “a small attempt to divert international public opinion”.

Powerful attack by the Kiev army starting yesterday evening against sites and logistics centers where the troops and equipment of the Russian army are concentrated on Ukrainian territory: this was reported by the Ukrainian General Staff quoted by local media. Thirteen attacks launched by the Ukrainian armed forcesthe air force hit an anti-aircraft missile complex, while artillery units hit 6 areas of concentration of Russian military personnel, 2 logistics centers, 3 ammunition depots, 6 electronic control stations and 2 anti-aircraft vehicles in firing position.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is dealing with the heavy Russian attack suffered yesterday. In Kiev, after the missile attack, 30% of users today remain without heating, while electricity and water supplies have been restored. Again following the Russian attacks, a part of the city of Zaporizhzhia is currently without electricity.

On the Russian front, Wagner company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he was cut off from special communications with Russian authorities because of his requests to supply ammunition: we were “cut off” by Putin. This was reported by Prigozhin’s press service, quoted by CNN.

“To make me stop asking for ammunition, all special telephones in all offices were switched off and also blocked all passages to the departments responsible for decisions,” he said on the Telegram channel of his press office, adding that he will ask for supplies of bullets through the media.

The identity of Bakhmut’s hero has yet to be established. The image of him-cigarette in his mouth-pronouncing ‘Glory to Ukraine’ shortly before being killed by machine guns went around the world. But now we need to give a name to what has become one of the ‘heroes’ of the Ukrainian resistance in the conflict with Russia. As reported by the Guardian, there are still doubts about the identity of the soldier killed near Bakhmut and captured in a video that went viral. According to some, it is Tymofiy Shadura, 41, a soldier of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, born in Liubar Raion and raised in the village of Mala Derevychka, in the Zhytomyr oblast, a farmer by profession: he disappeared on February 3 near Bakhmut.

Some of his relatives said they recognized him in the gruesome images of the execution. According to some Ukrainian media and bloggers, however, the hero is Oleksandr Igorevich Matsievskyi, 42, an electrician by profession, who disappeared on December 30 while fighting on the outskirts of Soledar. In the latest photos of him he had a plaster on his right eyebrow just like the man killed in the video. Unlike Shadura, Matsievskyi’s body was returned by the Russians and is buried in the Nizhyn cemetery, northeast of Kiev, where many citizens have paid their respects. Again he was recognized in the pictures by close relatives and members of his combat unit. The outcome of the investigation initiated by the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces is now awaited to resolve the issue, but it could take several weeks.

They blocked the defenses of the Kiev airport, arrested Antonov bosses

The former general director of the state-owned company Antonov, his deputy and the head of the aviation security unit were detained by the Ukrainian services for preventing the Kiev army from securing Gostomel airport (a 10 kilometers from the capital) on the eve of the Russian invasion. This is reported by the country’s media. The three, according to the indictment, intentionally forbade the Ukrainian army to build fortifications around the airport. Their obstruction led to Russian forces taking control of the airport as well as destroying the Antonov 225 Mriya aircraft, the largest in the world.