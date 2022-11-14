Moscow imposed sanctions on 100 Canadians by banning them from entering Russia.

This was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry, quoted by Ria Novosti. Among the recipients of the sanctions, also the actor Jim Carrey and the nephew of the late controversial Ukrainian politician Stepan Bandera.

The ministry reported that the sanctions are being introduced in response to the “ongoing practice by the regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to impose sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, experts and journalists, cultural personalities, as well as anyone that the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable. ‘

“On the basis of reciprocity, entry is closed to 100 Canadian citizens. Among them are senior officials, businessmen, activists, media and financial structures, ”the statement continues.

The ministry has published the list of 100 names, including – in addition to Jim Carrey and Stepan Bandera’s nephew – Caroline Xavier, head of the Canadian Communications Security Authority, politician and former Attorney General Peter McKay , several Volatus Aerospace executives and other Canadian citizens.