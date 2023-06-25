Home » Moscow, car bomb causes powerful explosion
Moscow, car bomb causes powerful explosion

A powerful explosion caused by a car bomb was registered in Moscow. This was reported by the independent Belarusian media Nexta, which publishes some images of the overturned vehicle and adds that according to the Russian media “the cause of the explosion was the depressurization of a gas cylinder”. The explosion occurred on Festivalnaya street in the north of the city and one person was injured.

